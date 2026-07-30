August 2026 OTT Releases: Main Vaapas Aaunga, Cocktail 2 and more

August is shaping up to be an exciting month for OTT viewers, with streaming platforms rolling out a mix of blockbuster films, war dramas, comedy entertainers, crime thrillers, and returning web series. From Netflix's highly anticipated Operation Safed Sagar to the digital premieres of Main Vaapas Aaunga and Cocktail 2, there is plenty to look forward to over the coming weeks.

Netflix Leads the Lineup

Main Vaapas Aaunga – August 7

After enjoying an impressive theatrical run, Main Vaapas Aaunga is making its digital debut on Netflix. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the emotional Partition-era drama stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina. The film earned praise for its heartfelt storytelling, memorable performances, and A.R. Rahman's music, making it one of the biggest OTT releases of the month.

Operation Safed Sagar – August 7

Also arriving on Netflix is the much-awaited war drama series Operation Safed Sagar. Based on the Indian Air Force's role during the Kargil War, the series features Jimmy Sheirgill, Siddharth, Abhay Verma, Mihir Ahuja, and Dia Mirza. With patriotic themes and large-scale action, it is expected to be among the platform's biggest original releases this month.

Cocktail 2 – August 14

The romantic entertainer Cocktail 2 heads to Netflix after a successful theatrical run. Featuring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon, the film impressed audiences with its music, scenic locations, and modern relationship drama.

JioHotstar's Big Family Entertainer

Welcome To The Jungle – August 21

Comedy lovers can look forward to Welcome To The Jungle, which premieres on JioHotstar. The multi-starrer features Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, and a large ensemble cast. The film promises slapstick comedy and family-friendly entertainment.

ZEE5 Brings Talk Shows and Crime Drama

Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0

The iconic celebrity talk show returns with a fresh season. Hosted by R. Madhavan, the show is expected to feature candid conversations with leading personalities from the entertainment industry. The official streaming date is yet to be announced.

Rangbaaz Season 4

The popular crime drama returns with a new season starring Mohit Raina and Vijay Raaz. Fans of gritty crime thrillers are eagerly awaiting the official premiere date.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Kangana Ranaut's film based on the events surrounding the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks is also expected to arrive on ZEE5 during August. The streaming date is yet to be confirmed.

Other Anticipated OTT Releases

Bandar

Bobby Deol headlines Bandar, directed by Anurag Kashyap. The film has generated attention for its courtroom drama and serious subject matter and is expected to arrive on OTT after its theatrical run.

Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past

Fans of horror can also look forward to Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, which is expected to stream later this month. The supernatural thriller performed well in theatres and is now preparing for its digital release.

More OTT Announcements Expected

Several streaming platforms are expected to announce additional movies and web series during August, especially in the second half of the month. With Netflix, JioHotstar, and ZEE5 already unveiling strong lineups, viewers can expect even more premieres to be confirmed in the coming weeks.