Gold and Silver Prices Today, July 30: Check City-Wise Rates
Gold and silver prices witnessed a slight increase on Thursday, July 30, 2026, in the domestic market. The rise comes amid steady global market trends and continued demand for precious metals. Buyers planning to purchase gold jewellery or invest in silver are advised to check the latest city-wise rates before making a purchase, as prices may vary slightly across locations.
According to the latest market rates, 24-carat gold is priced at around ₹1.44 lakh per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is around ₹1.32 lakh per 10 grams in most major cities. Silver is trading at ₹2.35 lakh per kg across most cities.
Gold Price Today - July 30,2026:
Chennai
- 24K – ₹1,44,330
- 22K – ₹1,32,300
Hyderabad
- 24K – ₹1,44,330
- 22K – ₹1,32,300
Bengaluru
- 24K – ₹1,44,330
- 22K – ₹1,32,300
Mumbai
- 24K – ₹1,44,330
- 22K – ₹1,32,300
Pune
- 24K – ₹1,44,330
- 22K – ₹1,32,300
Kolkata
- 24K – ₹1,44,330
- 22K – ₹1,32,300
Kerala
- 24K – ₹1,44,330
- 22K – ₹1,32,300
Delhi
- 24K – ₹1,44,480
- 22K – ₹1,32,450
Ahmedabad
- 24K – ₹1,44,380
- 22K – ₹1,32,350
Vadodara
- 24K – ₹1,44,380
- 22K – ₹1,32,350
Silver Price Today - July 30, 2026:
- Chennai – ₹2,35,000
- Hyderabad – ₹2,35,000
- Kerala – ₹2,35,000
- Bengaluru – ₹2,35,000
- Mumbai – ₹2,35,000
- Pune – ₹2,35,000
- Delhi – ₹2,35,000
- Kolkata – ₹2,35,000
- Ahmedabad – ₹2,35,000
- Vadodara – ₹2,35,000