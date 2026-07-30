Gold and Silver Prices Today, July 30: Check City-Wise Rates

Gold and silver prices witnessed a slight increase on Thursday, July 30, 2026, in the domestic market. The rise comes amid steady global market trends and continued demand for precious metals. Buyers planning to purchase gold jewellery or invest in silver are advised to check the latest city-wise rates before making a purchase, as prices may vary slightly across locations.

According to the latest market rates, 24-carat gold is priced at around ₹1.44 lakh per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is around ₹1.32 lakh per 10 grams in most major cities. Silver is trading at ₹2.35 lakh per kg across most cities.

Gold Price Today - July 30,2026:

Chennai

24K – ₹1,44,330

22K – ₹1,32,300

Hyderabad

24K – ₹1,44,330

22K – ₹1,32,300

Bengaluru

24K – ₹1,44,330

22K – ₹1,32,300

Mumbai

24K – ₹1,44,330

22K – ₹1,32,300

Pune

24K – ₹1,44,330

22K – ₹1,32,300

Kolkata

24K – ₹1,44,330

22K – ₹1,32,300

Kerala

24K – ₹1,44,330

22K – ₹1,32,300

Delhi

24K – ₹1,44,480

22K – ₹1,32,450

Ahmedabad

24K – ₹1,44,380

22K – ₹1,32,350

Vadodara

24K – ₹1,44,380

22K – ₹1,32,350

Silver Price Today - July 30, 2026: