Gold and Silver Prices Today, August 12, 2026: Check City-Wise Rates
Gold prices in India witnessed a rise on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, keeping the precious metals market in focus. According to GoodReturns, the price of both 24-carat and 22-carat gold has increased compared with the previous trading session.
According to the latest market rates, 24-carat gold is priced at around ₹1.54 lakh per 10 grams, 22-carat gold is around ₹1.41 lakh per 10 grams, while 18-carat gold is priced at around ₹1.16 lakh per 10 grams in most major cities. Silver is trading at ₹2.55 lakh per kg across most cities.
Gold Prices Today – August 12, 2026:
Chennai
- 24K Gold: ₹1,54,910 per 10 grams
- 22K Gold: ₹1,42,000 per 10 grams
Mumbai
- 24K Gold: ₹1,54,860 per 10 grams
- 22K Gold: ₹1,41,950 per 10 grams
Delhi
- 24K Gold: ₹1,55,010 per 10 grams
- 22K Gold: ₹1,42,100 per 10 grams
Kolkata
- 24K Gold: ₹1,54,860 per 10 grams
- 22K Gold: ₹1,41,950 per 10 grams
Bangalore
- 24K Gold: ₹1,54,860 per 10 grams
- 22K Gold: ₹1,41,950 per 10 grams
Hyderabad
- 24K Gold: ₹1,54,860 per 10 grams
- 22K Gold: ₹1,41,950 per 10 grams
Kerala
- 24K Gold: ₹1,54,860 per 10 grams
- 22K Gold: ₹1,41,950 per 10 grams
Pune
- 24K Gold: ₹1,54,860 per 10 grams
- 22K Gold: ₹1,41,950 per 10 grams
Silver Prices Today – August 12,2026:
- Chennai: ₹2,60,000/kg
- Mumbai: ₹2,55,000/kg
- Delhi: ₹2,55,000/kg
- Kolkata: ₹2,55,000/kg
- Bangalore: ₹2,55,000/kg
- Hyderabad: ₹2,60,000/kg
- Kerala: ₹2,60,000/kg
- Pune: ₹2,55,000/kg