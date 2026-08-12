Gold and Silver Prices Today, August 12, 2026: Check City-Wise Rates

Gold prices in India witnessed a rise on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, keeping the precious metals market in focus. According to GoodReturns, the price of both 24-carat and 22-carat gold has increased compared with the previous trading session.

According to the latest market rates, 24-carat gold is priced at around ₹1.54 lakh per 10 grams, 22-carat gold is around ₹1.41 lakh per 10 grams, while 18-carat gold is priced at around ₹1.16 lakh per 10 grams in most major cities. Silver is trading at ₹2.55 lakh per kg across most cities.

Gold Prices Today – August 12, 2026:

Chennai

24K Gold: ₹1,54,910 per 10 grams

22K Gold: ₹1,42,000 per 10 grams

Mumbai

24K Gold: ₹1,54,860 per 10 grams

22K Gold: ₹1,41,950 per 10 grams

Delhi

24K Gold: ₹1,55,010 per 10 grams

22K Gold: ₹1,42,100 per 10 grams

Kolkata

24K Gold: ₹1,54,860 per 10 grams

22K Gold: ₹1,41,950 per 10 grams

Bangalore

24K Gold: ₹1,54,860 per 10 grams

22K Gold: ₹1,41,950 per 10 grams

Hyderabad

24K Gold: ₹1,54,860 per 10 grams

22K Gold: ₹1,41,950 per 10 grams

Kerala

24K Gold: ₹1,54,860 per 10 grams

22K Gold: ₹1,41,950 per 10 grams

Pune

24K Gold: ₹1,54,860 per 10 grams

22K Gold: ₹1,41,950 per 10 grams

Silver Prices Today – August 12,2026: