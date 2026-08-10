OTT Releases This Week August 10 to 16: Complete list

A new week brings another round of entertainment across theatres and OTT platforms. With the Independence Day weekend approaching, several Telugu films are scheduled to arrive in cinemas, while streaming platforms are preparing a packed lineup of movies, web series and reality shows.

Among the theatrical releases, Suriya’s Viswanath and Sons is expected to be one of the notable attractions. Other Telugu films, including Agadha, Pallaburusu and Anakapalli, are also set to hit the big screen. Vishal’s dubbed film Makutam is another release on the list. However, none of these titles has generated particularly strong buzz ahead of their theatrical arrival.

The OTT space, meanwhile, has a much bigger lineup. Around 22 movies and shows are scheduled to premiere between August 10 and August 16. The week includes Rashmika Mandanna’s Cocktail 2, Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhagya Vidhata and the Telugu movie Mr Work From Home.

There could also be surprise OTT premieres during the weekend, making the lineup even more interesting for streaming audiences.

OTT Movies and Series Releasing From August 10 to 16

JioHotstar

House of the Dragon Season 3 Finale – English Series – August 10

108 Base Hospital: Uri – Hindi Series – August 15

ZEE5

Bharat Bhagya Vidhata – Hindi Movie – August 14

Nibbani Nibbi – Marathi Movie – August 14

Sun NXT

Mr Work From Home – Telugu Movie – August 14

Aha

Chef Mantra Project K-USA – Telugu Cooking Show – August 13

Netflix

Midwinter Break – English Movie – August 10

Rory Scovel: The Show Must Go On – English Show – August 11

Mourinho – English Documentary – August 11

Nando: Between Two Worlds – Brazilian Series – August 12

A Child of My Own – English Movie – August 13

Don’t Say Good Luck – English Movie – August 13

My Brilliant Career – English Series – August 13

Cocktail 2 – Hindi Movie – August 14

Moria – English Series – August 14

Umetto – African Series – August 14

My Best Friend, His Girlfriend and Me – German Movie – August 14

Amazon Prime Video

The Traitors Season 2 – Hindi Reality Show – August 13

SonyLIV

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 – Hindi Reality Show – August 10

Apple TV+

Women in Blue Season 2 – English Series – August 12

Lionsgate Play

Aakhri Sawaal – Hindi Movie – August 14

ManoramaMAX

Kattalan – Malayalam Movie – August 13

A Busy Week for OTT Viewers

The August 10-16 OTT lineup offers a mix of movies, international series, documentaries, reality shows and regional content. Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, English, German and Brazilian titles are included, giving viewers plenty of options across genres.

For Telugu audiences, Mr Work From Home on Sun NXT and Bharat Bhagya Vidhata on ZEE5 are among the releases to watch out for. Meanwhile, fans of international content have several options on Netflix and Apple TV+.

With the Independence Day weekend adding to the entertainment mood, viewers can expect plenty of choices both in theatres and on streaming platforms this week.

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