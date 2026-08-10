OTT Releases This Week August 10 to 16: Complete list
A new week brings another round of entertainment across theatres and OTT platforms. With the Independence Day weekend approaching, several Telugu films are scheduled to arrive in cinemas, while streaming platforms are preparing a packed lineup of movies, web series and reality shows.
Among the theatrical releases, Suriya’s Viswanath and Sons is expected to be one of the notable attractions. Other Telugu films, including Agadha, Pallaburusu and Anakapalli, are also set to hit the big screen. Vishal’s dubbed film Makutam is another release on the list. However, none of these titles has generated particularly strong buzz ahead of their theatrical arrival.
The OTT space, meanwhile, has a much bigger lineup. Around 22 movies and shows are scheduled to premiere between August 10 and August 16. The week includes Rashmika Mandanna’s Cocktail 2, Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhagya Vidhata and the Telugu movie Mr Work From Home.
There could also be surprise OTT premieres during the weekend, making the lineup even more interesting for streaming audiences.
OTT Movies and Series Releasing From August 10 to 16
JioHotstar
- House of the Dragon Season 3 Finale – English Series – August 10
- 108 Base Hospital: Uri – Hindi Series – August 15
ZEE5
- Bharat Bhagya Vidhata – Hindi Movie – August 14
- Nibbani Nibbi – Marathi Movie – August 14
Sun NXT
- Mr Work From Home – Telugu Movie – August 14
Aha
- Chef Mantra Project K-USA – Telugu Cooking Show – August 13
Netflix
- Midwinter Break – English Movie – August 10
- Rory Scovel: The Show Must Go On – English Show – August 11
- Mourinho – English Documentary – August 11
- Nando: Between Two Worlds – Brazilian Series – August 12
- A Child of My Own – English Movie – August 13
- Don’t Say Good Luck – English Movie – August 13
- My Brilliant Career – English Series – August 13
- Cocktail 2 – Hindi Movie – August 14
- Moria – English Series – August 14
- Umetto – African Series – August 14
- My Best Friend, His Girlfriend and Me – German Movie – August 14
Amazon Prime Video
- The Traitors Season 2 – Hindi Reality Show – August 13
SonyLIV
- Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 – Hindi Reality Show – August 10
Apple TV+
- Women in Blue Season 2 – English Series – August 12
Lionsgate Play
- Aakhri Sawaal – Hindi Movie – August 14
ManoramaMAX
- Kattalan – Malayalam Movie – August 13
A Busy Week for OTT Viewers
The August 10-16 OTT lineup offers a mix of movies, international series, documentaries, reality shows and regional content. Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, English, German and Brazilian titles are included, giving viewers plenty of options across genres.
For Telugu audiences, Mr Work From Home on Sun NXT and Bharat Bhagya Vidhata on ZEE5 are among the releases to watch out for. Meanwhile, fans of international content have several options on Netflix and Apple TV+.
With the Independence Day weekend adding to the entertainment mood, viewers can expect plenty of choices both in theatres and on streaming platforms this week.
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