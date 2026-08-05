OTT Releases This Week (August 3 - 9): Main Vaapas Aaunga, Sterling Point and More

The first full week of August is packed with exciting OTT releases across leading streaming platforms. From emotional dramas and war-inspired series to reality shows, animated adventures, thrillers and documentaries, viewers have plenty of fresh content to add to their watchlists.

Whether you're a fan of romance, action, comedy, fantasy or true stories, here's a look at the biggest OTT premieres arriving between August 3 and August 9.

Main Vaapas Aaunga (August 7)

One of the week's biggest releases, Main Vaapas Aaunga is a touching period drama directed by Imtiaz Ali. Set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition, the story follows an elderly man as he reflects on a love that changed his life forever. Featuring Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvari, the film received critical acclaim during its theatrical run.

Streaming on: Netflix

Operation Safed Sagar (August 7)

Inspired by the Indian Air Force's role during the Kargil conflict, this military drama follows the courageous missions carried out by the Golden Arrows Squadron. The series stars Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli and Adil Hussain.

Streaming on: Netflix

Sterling Point (August 6)

This new drama explores changing relationships, unexpected challenges and emotional turning points as its characters navigate life's uncertainties. With engaging storytelling and compelling performances, it promises to be one of the week's notable releases.

Streaming on: Netflix

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (August 7)

Nintendo's beloved characters return for another animated adventure as Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach embark on a mission across space to rescue Princess Rosalina and stop Bowser Jr.'s latest plan to threaten the galaxy.

Streaming on: JioHotstar

Beast Race (August 7)

Set in a futuristic version of Rio de Janeiro, this Brazilian action thriller revolves around a dangerous competition where contestants risk everything in pursuit of survival and freedom.

Streaming on: Prime Video

Big Chicken: A Fast Food Conspiracy (August 5)

Comedian Mo Gilligan investigates the global fast-food industry through an unusual personal challenge while exploring food culture, industrial farming and consumer habits.

Streaming on: Prime Video

One Hundred Years of Solitude Season 2 (August 5)

Netflix concludes its adaptation of Gabriel García Márquez's iconic novel as the Buendía family's story reaches its dramatic finale amid political turmoil and personal conflicts.

Streaming on: Netflix

My Life with the Walter Boys Season 3 (August 6)

The romantic drama returns with new emotional twists as Jackie faces difficult choices while relationships continue to evolve after last season's dramatic ending.

Streaming on: Netflix

Hustle Season 5 (August 8)

India's popular hip-hop reality show returns with Badshah leading the competition alongside EPR, MC Square, Agsy and Paradox, who mentor aspiring rappers from across the country.

Streaming on: JioHotstar

Our Sticky Love (August 7)

A woman suffering from memory loss becomes part of an unusual story when a former gangster claims they share a relationship while trying to protect her from dangerous enemies.

Streaming on: Netflix

Ricky Gervais' Alley Cats (August 7)

Ricky Gervais voices a witty stray cat in this adult animated comedy filled with humor, satire and entertaining adventures.

Streaming on: Netflix

Ted Lasso Season 4 (August 5)

Ted Lasso returns with a fresh challenge as he begins coaching a women's football team, introducing new players while familiar faces make their comeback.

Streaming on: Apple TV+

The Chosen in the Wild with Bear Grylls (August 9)

Bear Grylls teams up with the cast of The Chosen for an adventure series that combines wilderness survival with inspiring personal conversations.

Streaming on: Prime Video

The Last House (August 7)

A psychological thriller about a family mysteriously trapped inside their own home with no apparent escape, forcing them into a desperate fight for survival.

Streaming on: Netflix

The Shards (August 6)

Based on Bret Easton Ellis' bestselling novel, this psychological thriller follows mysterious events at an elite Los Angeles school where a serial killer may be hiding in plain sight.

Streaming on: JioHotstar

Death Inc. Season 4 (August 7)

The final season of the Spanish dark comedy brings fresh conflicts and power struggles as uncertainty surrounds the future of a family-run funeral business.

Streaming on: Netflix

With such a diverse lineup, the week offers something for every viewer, whether you're looking for gripping dramas, inspiring true stories, family entertainment or thrilling adventures.