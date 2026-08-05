YS Jagan Visits Devarapalli to Meet Tobacco Farmers

YSR Congress Party president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Devarapalli in East Godavari district on Tuesday to interact with tobacco farmers and review the ongoing tobacco procurement process.

The visit attracted a large number of farmers, party workers, and supporters, who gathered near the helipad and along the roads leading to the tobacco procurement centre. As Jagan's convoy moved through the area, enthusiastic supporters welcomed him with slogans and waved at the former Chief Minister, while he greeted the crowd from his vehicle.

Jagan Meets Farmers to Hear Their Concerns

During his visit, Jagan is scheduled to inspect the tobacco auction and procurement centre before holding direct interactions with farmers and their representatives.

The discussions are expected to focus on key issues affecting tobacco growers, including crop cultivation, procurement practices, remunerative prices, and the challenges farrwrced during the current marketing season. The visit is aimed at understanding farmers' grievances firsthand and assuring them of support.

Police Restrictions Trigger Protests

Ahead of the visit, police imposed restrictions around the tobacco yard, leading to complaints from farmers and local residents.

Several farmers alleged that they were stopped at highway checkpoints while travelling to meet Jagan. Barricades were reportedly placed at multiple locations, and vehicles carrying farmers were subjected to checks before being allowed to proceed.

Some farmers expressed anger over the restrictions, claiming they were prevented from reaching the venue to present their concerns directly to the former Chief Minister. Tensions briefly flared as farmers argued with police personnel outside the procurement centre before entry was permitted after verification.

Questions Raised Over Security Arrangements

YSRCP leaders also criticized the security arrangements during the visit. They claimed that despite Jagan being entitled to Z+ category security, the deployment of police personnel near the helipad and surrounding areas was inadequate.

According to party leaders, only minimal security staff were initially visible even as thousands of supporters gathered at the venue. They accused the authorities of failing to make sufficient security arrangements and alleged that the handling of the visit reflected administrative negligence.

Large Turnout at Devarapalli

Despite the restrictions, a large crowd of farmers and supporters attended the programme, with roads around Devarapalli witnessing heavy footfall throughout the visit.

The interaction with tobacco farmers is expected to highlight issues related to procurement, pricing, and agricultural welfare, as farmers continue to seek solutions to challenges affecting their livelihoods.