YS Jagan's Popularity Among People Peaks

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy drew a large gathering during his visit to Devarapalli in East Godavari district, where he met tobacco farmers and reviewed issues related to tobacco procurement.

The visit came against the backdrop of complaints from tobacco growers over procurement and pricing. Jagan interacted with farmers, visited the tobacco yard, and listened to their concerns during the programme.

Heavy Public Turnout Despite Restrictions

Ahead of the visit, police imposed security measures and restrictions around the venue. However, a large number of YSRCP supporters, party workers, and local residents gathered along the roads and near the event location to welcome the former Chief Minister.

Supporters lined the streets as Jagan's convoy passed through the area, with many waving at him and raising party slogans.

Supporters Display Posters and Banners

One moment that attracted attention during the visit was when a woman displayed a large portrait of Jagan carrying a message praising his leadership. The poster quickly became a talking point among supporters, with several people gathering around it and taking photographs.

Other supporters were also seen holding banners expressing confidence in Jagan's political future and voicing their support for the YSRCP leader. Images and videos from the event were widely shared on social media.

YSRCP Alleges Restrictions on Party Activities

YSRCP leaders alleged that the state government has been imposing restrictions on Jagan's public programmes over the past two years. According to the party, supporters and local residents have faced difficulties in reaching event venues due to police checks and barricades.

The party also criticised the security arrangements during the visit, claiming that adequate protection was not provided despite the large gathering.

Political Significance of the Visit

Political observers often view the turnout at public meetings as an indicator of grassroots support. Supporters of the former Chief Minister described the crowd at Devarapalli as a sign of continued public backing for Jagan and the YSRCP.

The Devarapalli visit, centred on interactions with tobacco farmers and their concerns, once again drew significant public attention and became a topic of discussion in Andhra Pradesh's political circles.

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