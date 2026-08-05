Vidhata OTT Release: Where to Watch Online

Streaming platforms continue to expand their libraries with fresh movies and web series every week, offering viewers a wide variety of entertainment. While several new titles are scheduled to arrive in the coming days, a few films have made a surprise digital debut ahead of schedule.

Here's a look at the latest movies that are now available on OTT platforms.

Vidhata Arrives on Prime Video

The Telugu action crime thriller Vidhata, which was released in theatres on March 5, 2026, has now made its digital debut. Directed by Manikantha Rajendra Babu, the film blends crime, suspense, and emotional drama.

The movie stars Bhaskarachari, Srinivasulu Naidu, and Suresh Appalabattula in key roles. Instead of a regular subscription release, the film is currently available on Amazon Prime Video through the rent option.

Dark Secrets Streams on Hungama and Prime Video

Anthology mystery thriller Dark Secrets has also joined the OTT lineup. Featuring Apsara Rani, Nainika Anasuya, Jayashree, and Neelima Chowdary, the film tells four interconnected stories centered around hidden truths and unexpected twists in the lives of four women.

The movie premiered directly on Hungama OTT and is also available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

Arabic Thriller Unidentified Now Available

The Arabic murder mystery Unidentified has also started streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Originally released in Saudi Arabia in September last year before expanding to international markets in June 2026, the film is inspired by real-life incidents. The story revolves around the mysterious discovery of an unidentified teenage girl's body in the desert, leading investigators through a suspense-filled search for the truth.

The film is available in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, allowing a wider audience to experience the gripping thriller.

More OTT Releases on the Way

Apart from these surprise additions, the coming week will also bring several new movies and series to streaming platforms. Titles such as O Sukumari, Lenin, Hrudayam Murali, Vanda Devullu, Uyir, My Vaapas Aaunga, Vadhandhi Season 2, and Operation Safed Sagar are expected to premiere across various OTT services, offering viewers a mix of romance, thrillers, dramas, and action-packed entertainment.

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