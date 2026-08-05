August 6 Bank Holiday or not in India?

If you're planning to visit a bank on Thursday, August 6, 2026, there's good news. Banks across India will remain open as usual, as there is no national holiday, regional festival, or RBI-notified bank holiday scheduled for the day.

Customers can visit their bank branches for routine services such as cash deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearance, account-related work, loan enquiries, and other banking transactions without any interruption.

No Bank Holiday on August 6

August 6 is a regular working day for both public and private sector banks. Since the date does not coincide with any festival, state-specific observance, or mandatory weekly holiday, bank branches are expected to function according to their normal business hours.

Are Any States Observing a Bank Holiday?

No. According to the RBI's holiday calendar for August 2026, no state or Union Territory has a bank holiday on August 6. The next state-specific bank holiday will be observed on August 8, when banks in Sikkim will remain closed for Tendong Lho Rum Faat. Since August 8 is also the second Saturday, banks across the country will remain closed on that day under the RBI's weekend holiday rules.

Online Banking Services Continue as Normal

Even on bank holidays, customers can continue using digital banking services, including:

UPI

Internet banking

Mobile banking apps

ATMs

NEFT, RTGS, and IMPS (subject to applicable processing schedules)

These services remain available for most day-to-day banking needs.

Plan Your Banking Work

Since August 6 is a normal business day, it is a good opportunity to complete any branch-related work before the upcoming weekend closures. Customers are still advised to check their local branch timings if they require specific se