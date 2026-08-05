Sundeep Kishan's Karikaala: Spectacular First Look Unveiled

Sundeep Kishan is all set to venture into uncharted territory with an ambitious pan-India socio-fantasy spectacle directed by Ugandhar Muni and produced by Mahidhar Reddy and Rajashekhar Annabhimoju under the Shining Pictures banner. After creating curiosity with the project's concept poster, the makers have now officially unveiled the film's title and first look, offering audiences a breathtaking peek into its mythical universe.

The movie is titled powerfully Karikaala. The spectacular first-look poster introduces Sundeep Kishan in a never-seen-before avatar. Dressed as a fearless warrior, the actor is seen charging through a mystical forest on horseback with a sword in hand, while a roaring lion races alongside him. The powerful visual immediately establishes the film's larger-than-life scale, blending fantasy, adventure, and ancient folklore into an epic cinematic experience.

Karikaala is being planned as a multilingual release in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. Inspired by the charm of timeless Chandamama fairy tales, the film promises a magical world filled with lions, wolves, mystical powers, forgotten kingdoms, and ancient legends. The makers are aiming to recreate the sense of wonder associated with classic fantasy stories while presenting it on a grand pan-India canvas.

For Sundeep Kishan, the project marks one of the most challenging transformations of his career. The actor appears in a completely different attire and look, portraying a powerful warrior unlike any role he has played before. His intense makeover, combined with the film's fantasy setting, signals a fresh phase in his journey as an actor.

The makers have also revealed that Karikaala is being envisioned as an ambitious two-chapter saga. Chapter 1 is slated for a worldwide release on July 2, 2027, while Chapter 2 will arrive on October 28, 2027, indicating the scale and confidence behind the project.

Following the success of Shambhala, director Ugandhar Muni and the Shining Pictures team are mounting this new venture on an even bigger canvas. With extensive world-building, cutting-edge visual effects, elaborate production design, and immersive storytelling, Karikaala aims to deliver a unique socio-fantasy experience for audiences across the country.

With its stunning title reveal, striking first look, magical fantasy setting, and ambitious two-part release strategy, Karikaala has instantly emerged as one of the most exciting pan-India projects in the making.

The film brings together a top-notch technical team handling different crafts. Sricharan Pakala provides the music.

More updates regarding the cast, other technical crew, and the film's expansive world are expected to be unveiled later.