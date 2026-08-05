Can Varun Tej Continue the Mega Success Streak with Korean Kanakaraju?

Mega Prince Varun Tej is gearing up for the release of his latest film Korean Kanakaraju, which is set to arrive in theatres this Friday. Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the movie has generated curiosity with its unique title and promotional campaign. Adding to the excitement, the makers have also announced special premiere shows a day before the official release.

As the film prepares to hit the big screen, expectations are high, especially after a series of successful releases from members of the Mega family.

Speaking at the film's pre-release event, Varun Tej reflected on the ups and downs experienced by the Mega camp over the past few years. He acknowledged that the family went through a difficult phase with a few disappointing box office results but said things began to change after the blockbuster success of OG.

According to Varun, the strong performance of OG brought renewed confidence to everyone in the family. He added that the momentum continued with Chiranjeevi's MSVPG, followed by Ram Charan's Peddi, both of which received a positive response from audiences.

The actor expressed confidence that Korean Kanakaraju can carry forward the winning streak and become another successful addition to the Mega family's recent run at the box office.

Although Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh did not perform as expected, the later successes helped restore the family's momentum. Another memorable achievement came from Niharika Konidela, whose project Committee Kurrollu earned national recognition, adding another proud moment for the Mega family.

With Korean Kanakaraju, Varun Tej is exploring a different style of storytelling compared to his previous films. The actor is optimistic that audiences will connect with this fresh attempt and make it one of the notable releases of the year.

Whether Korean Kanakaraju lives up to the expectations will be known once it reaches theatres, but fans are hopeful that Varun Tej will continue the Mega family's recent success story.