Friendship Day 2026: Best Tech Gifts for Every Budget

With Friendship Day 2026 approaching, tech retailers are highlighting a range of gadgets that can make the occasion memorable for friends. Options span from budget-friendly devices to premium gifts across smartphones, audio gear, wearables, laptops and unique gadgets.

On the smartphone front, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, priced at ₹1,79,999, stands out as a high-end option with a Flex Titanium display and dual 50MP cameras. The Xiaomi 17T and Motorola Signature are also noted for their camera and battery performance. For lower budgets, the Vivo T5e (₹13,999) and Lava Virat V1 5G offer more affordable alternatives.

In audio and wearables, the Sony LinkBuds Clip (₹18,990) and JBL Tune Beam 2 (₹4,499) feature adaptive noise cancellation and clear call quality. The Noise REP Band (₹9,999) and Boat Storm Call 4 (₹1,599) are recommended as smartwatch and fitness band options with health monitoring and long battery life.

For productivity-focused gifts, AI-powered laptops such as the HP OmniBook 5 (around ₹1.32 lakh) and Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (₹71,990) combine long battery life with high-resolution displays.

Among unique and practical gift ideas, the Gabit Smart Ring (₹13,883) offers health tracking with AI coaching, the Qubo Dashcam Pro 3K is positioned for road safety use, and the Fujifilm Instax Mini 13 instant camera lets users capture real-time memories.

The report notes that premium smartphones like the Galaxy Z Fold 8 or Xiaomi 17T suit bigger budgets, while options like the Vivo T5e, Lava Virat V1 5G, JBL Tune Beam 2 and Boat Storm Call 4 work well for more affordable, practical gifting.