Prabhas Changes Instagram DP After Seven Years, Fans Notice

Rebel Star Prabhas has once again become a talking point on social media, this time over a seemingly small change to his Instagram profile. The actor has updated his display picture for the first time in nearly seven years, immediately catching the attention of his fans.

For years, Prabhas had continued to use a still from his blockbuster Baahubali series as his Instagram profile picture. Despite appearing in several major projects after the film, including Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD, the actor had kept the same image on his profile.

Now, Prabhas has replaced the long-standing Baahubali picture with a new still from his upcoming film Fauji. The unexpected update has triggered considerable interest among fans, with many interpreting the change as a possible indication of the actor's confidence in the upcoming project.

Prabhas' New DP Creates Buzz

The change may appear minor, but updates involving major stars often attract significant attention online. Prabhas' decision to feature a Fauji still after maintaining his Baahubali profile image for years has therefore become a talking point among his followers.

Some fans believe that the actor's choice could reflect his enthusiasm for the film and the importance he places on the project.

What We Know About Fauji

Fauji is being directed by filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi and has already generated interest among moviegoers. Promotional material released so far has contributed to expectations surrounding the period drama.

The movie is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers and is scheduled to arrive in theatres worldwide on December 3.

With Prabhas now choosing a still from Fauji for his Instagram profile, curiosity surrounding the film has received another boost. Fans will now be keen to see what Hanu Raghavapudi and Prabhas have prepared for the big screen.

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