Rashmika Mandanna Gives Glimpse of Life During Recovery

Rashmika Mandanna is currently taking a break from her hectic professional schedule after suffering an injury while filming for her upcoming movie Mysa. The actress has been advised to rest for around six weeks and is spending her recovery period at home.

While staying away from film sets, Rashmika recently gave fans a glimpse of how she is spending her time. She shared a series of pictures on Instagram, joking that spending too many days at home can become quite an unusual experience for someone who is constantly occupied with work.

The actress also shared a video highlighting an annadanam event organised in her name. Through her social media posts, Rashmika appeared to reflect on how different life feels when she is forced to slow down after being used to a packed schedule.

Rashmika Talks About Being Away From Work

Rashmika said that people who are accustomed to staying busy throughout the day may find extended periods of rest difficult. She reflected on missing the fast-paced routine of her professional life while recovering from the injury.

The actress' latest posts offer fans a more personal look at her life away from the cameras as she focuses on getting back to normal.

How Rashmika Injured Herself

Rashmika sustained an injury to her hip area while shooting for Mysa. Following a medical evaluation, doctors recommended approximately six weeks of rest to allow her to recover properly.

The injury has temporarily kept her away from her ongoing film commitments. She had been juggling multiple projects, including the shoot of Rana Bali with her husband and the female-led project Mysa.

The actress' mother also recently visited her during the recovery period, offering some company while she continues to rest at home.

Rashmika's Recent Work

Rashmika had a successful run with The Girlfriend, which was released last November. She also appeared on the big screen earlier this year with the Hindi film Cocktail 2.

Despite her injury, the actress continues to remain connected with her fans through social media. Her latest updates have given followers a glimpse into her recovery journey and life away from her busy film schedule.

For now, Rashmika is expected to prioritise her health and return to shooting once she has fully recovered.