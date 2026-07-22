Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Visit Vrindavan

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma have once again impressed fans with their spiritual beliefs and humble lifestyle. Ahead of Guru Purnima, the couple visited the holy town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh to seek the blessings of renowned spiritual leader Sant Premanand Maharaj.

A video from their visit has gone viral on social media, with fans praising the couple for their simplicity and devotion.

Couple Visits Premanand Maharaj's Ashram

Virat and Anushka visited Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj Ashram, where they met Sant Premanand Maharaj and received his blessings. The visit comes as part of their long-standing spiritual practice of seeking guidance before important personal and professional milestones.

The couple has visited the ashram several times over the past few years, making it a regular part of their spiritual journey.

Walking Barefoot Wins Praise

One moment from the visit caught the attention of fans across social media. While making their way to the ashram, Virat and Anushka were seen walking barefoot through a muddy path without any special arrangements.

Despite being among India's most popular celebrities, the two chose to keep their visit simple and avoided any display of luxury or privilege. Their humble approach has been widely appreciated by devotees and social media users alike.

Greeting Devotees with 'Radhe Radhe'

After offering prayers and receiving blessings, Virat and Anushka greeted people waiting outside the ashram with warm smiles and folded hands, saying "Radhe Radhe."

The heartfelt interaction with devotees was captured on video and has since been widely shared online. Fans have praised the couple for their respectful and grounded nature.

A Tradition They Continue to Follow

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have frequently visited Vrindavan over the years, especially before major cricket tournaments, important career decisions, and significant moments in their personal lives.

Most recently, the couple visited Premanand Maharaj after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the IPL 2026 title. Their latest visit ahead of Guru Purnima has once again highlighted the importance they place on spirituality.

Fans Appreciate Their Humility

The viral video has received an overwhelming response from fans, many of whom have admired the couple for staying connected to their spiritual values despite their global fame.

Social media users have praised Virat and Anushka for living simply, showing respect to fellow devotees, and demonstrating that success and humility can go hand in hand.

As the video continues to circulate online, their visit has become one of the most talked-about moments ahead of Guru Purnima.

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