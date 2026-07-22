Actress Looks for Tamil Films After Telugu Setbacks

A leading actress, who was once expected to strengthen her position in Telugu cinema, is reportedly facing a difficult phase in her career after two high-profile films failed to perform at the box office.

Industry insiders say the actress had high hopes that starring alongside top heroes in big-budget productions would open the door to bigger opportunities. However, the outcome has been quite different.

Big Projects Failed to Deliver

The actress reportedly invested significant time and effort into two major films, believing they would help establish her as one of the industry's leading stars. While both projects generated strong pre-release buzz, they failed to impress audiences and underperformed in theatres.

The disappointing box-office results are said to have affected her career momentum.

No New Telugu Offers Yet

Even after nearly six months since her most recent release, reports suggest that the actress has not signed a new Telugu film.

She had reportedly expected that filmmakers would continue approaching her, especially for projects featuring mid-range heroes. However, no major production house has reportedly offered her a new role so far.

Expectations Turned Into Disappointment

According to industry sources, several filmmakers had assured the actress that the two big-budget films would significantly boost her career if she fully committed to the projects.

Despite those expectations, the anticipated career breakthrough has not materialised, leaving the actress disappointed with the lack of new opportunities.

Exploring Tamil and Kannada Cinema

With offers in Telugu cinema reportedly slowing down, the actress is now said to be looking at opportunities in other South Indian film industries.

Reports indicate that she has started approaching filmmakers in both Tamil and Kannada cinema in the hope of securing fresh projects and rebuilding her career.

While there has been no official confirmation from the actress regarding these reports, industry observers believe her next project could come from outside the Telugu film industry.

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