US Says Iran Military Operations Cost $37.5 Billion

The United States has disclosed that its ongoing military campaign involving Iran has already resulted in an estimated cost of $37.5 billion (around ₹3.64 lakh crore). The figure was shared by US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth during a Senate hearing, where he also defended the administration's request for additional defence funding.

The latest update highlights the growing financial burden of the conflict as lawmakers debate future military spending and America's role in the region.

Pentagon Estimates Massive Cost of Iran Operations

Speaking before the Senate Appropriations Committee, Hegseth said the current estimate includes both the money already spent and projected expenses through the end of September.

According to officials, the total covers military salaries, operational costs, equipment maintenance, logistics, and other expenses required to support US forces involved in the campaign.

The figures were presented while Hegseth and General Dan Caine briefed lawmakers on the status of the operations and future funding needs.

White House Requests Additional Defence Funding

Alongside the current spending, the Trump administration has asked Congress to approve an emergency defence package worth $87.6 billion (around ₹8.50 lakh crore).

Officials said nearly $67 billion of the proposed package is intended for military purposes, including maintaining ongoing operations and strengthening the country's defence capabilities.

If approved, the funding would help sustain military readiness while expanding investment in advanced defence technologies.

Funds Planned for Readiness and Advanced Weapons

The Defence Department said a significant portion of the requested budget would be used to improve military preparedness.

This includes paying service members, purchasing fuel, replacing damaged equipment, supporting the National Guard, and ensuring rapid deployment of forces whenever required.

The remaining funds are expected to accelerate the production of advanced defence systems, including hypersonic missiles, counter-drone technology, and military satellite programs.

Officials warned that delays in approving the funding could affect operational readiness and slow the replacement of critical military equipment.

Lawmakers Question Need for More Money

The funding request has faced criticism from several Democratic lawmakers.

They argued that the Pentagon still has billions of dollars available from previously approved defence packages and questioned why additional funding is necessary before those resources are fully utilised.

Some senators also objected to proposals involving military activities outside the Middle East, including operations linked to the US-Mexico border, National Guard deployments in Washington, and missions in South America.

They urged the administration to focus spending only on the most urgent national security priorities.

Debate Over Presidential War Powers

Lawmakers also raised concerns about the legal authority for continuing military operations without further approval from Congress.

Questions were asked about whether the President's actions comply with the War Powers Resolution, which limits how long US military operations can continue without congressional authorisation.

Hegseth maintained that the administration believes the President has the constitutional authority to continue the campaign. General Dan Caine declined to comment on possible future troop deployments, saying military planners prepare for multiple scenarios.

Claims of Russian and Chinese Support for Iran

During the hearing, Hegseth also claimed that Russia and China are providing support to Iran.

However, he did not disclose the nature or extent of that support, stating only that assistance was being provided through different channels. Military officials said further details could not be shared publicly due to intelligence concerns.

Strait of Hormuz Remains a Key Focus

According to the Defence Secretary, US forces have continued strikes against Iranian targets following renewed concerns over attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important oil transport routes.

He claimed recent military operations have significantly reduced Iran's ability to operate in the region, although the country still possesses capabilities such as fast attack boats, coastal missile systems, and naval mines.

Hegseth also described America's broader $1.5 trillion defence budget as a long-term investment designed to strengthen national security and respond to strategic challenges posed by countries including Russia and China.

As the conflict continues, the financial and strategic costs of US military involvement remain at the centre of political debate in Washington.

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