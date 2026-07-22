Ola, Uber, Swiggy Services Affected in Telangana: Here's why!

Thousands of app-based drivers and delivery partners staged a statewide flash strike across Telangana on Wednesday, affecting cab bookings, food deliveries, and grocery orders. The protest led to service disruptions on several popular platforms, leaving many customers facing delays and cancellations.

Cab and Delivery Apps Face Service Disruptions

Users in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana reported problems while using app-based services throughout the day. Many customers were unable to book cabs or place food and grocery orders as apps displayed messages such as "No riders available," "Currently unavailable," or showed extended waiting times.

The shortage of active drivers and delivery partners significantly affected services on leading platforms.

Major Platforms Impacted

The strike disrupted operations on several popular app-based services, including Ola, Uber, Rapido, Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto, Blinkit, and Porter.

With fewer drivers and delivery executives on the road, many customers experienced delays, while some orders and ride requests could not be processed.

Gig Workers Demand Better Conditions

The protest was jointly organised by the Telangana App-Based Drivers Forum (TADF) and the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU).

According to the organisers, around 3.9 lakh app-based workers—including cab drivers, auto-rickshaw drivers, goods transport operators, and delivery personnel—participated in the statewide strike.

The unions have been raising concerns over issues affecting gig workers and called for improved working conditions and better support for those working on digital platforms.

Customers Face Inconvenience

The strike caused inconvenience for commuters, office-goers, and customers who depend on app-based services for transportation, food delivery, and essential grocery supplies.

Several users shared their experiences on social media, reporting that bookings were either unavailable or delayed due to the limited availability of drivers and delivery partners.

The impact of the strike was felt across multiple cities and towns in Telangana, highlighting the important role gig workers play in the state's daily transport and delivery network.

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