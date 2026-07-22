July 23 Bank Holiday or Not?

If you're planning to visit a bank on Thursday, July 23, you can do so without any worries. Banks will remain open across India, as there is no nationwide or state-specific bank holiday scheduled for the day.

Since July 23 is a regular working day and does not coincide with any festival, public holiday, or special occasion, banks are expected to operate as usual.

Will Banks Be Closed in Any State?

There are no state-wise bank holidays scheduled for July 23. This means bank branches in all states and Union Territories are expected to function normally during their regular business hours.

Customers can visit their nearest bank branch for routine banking services, including:

Cash deposits and withdrawals

Cheque deposits

Passbook updates

Loan-related services

Account opening and customer support

Online Banking Services Will Be Available

Digital banking services such as UPI, internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, NEFT, RTGS, and IMPS will also continue to function normally, allowing customers to complete transactions anytime.

Final Word

As July 23 is a normal working day, there is no bank holiday anywhere in India. Customers can carry out both branch and online banking transactions without any interruption.

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