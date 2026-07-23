Why Is PM Modi Not Letting Dharmendra Pradhan Resign?

The demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation has grown louder in recent weeks following protests over the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. Student groups, opposition leaders, and several organisations have been calling for his resignation, but the Central Government has not indicated any plans to remove him from the Cabinet.

Political observers believe there are several reasons behind the government's stand. Dharmendra Pradhan is considered one of the BJP's senior leaders and plays an important role in the party's organisation, particularly in Odisha. He is also known to have strong links with the RSS, making him a key figure within the party.

Another reason being discussed is that accepting his resignation could set a political precedent. Analysts say the BJP leadership may be concerned that removing a minister under public pressure could encourage similar demands in future controversies involving other ministers.

Meanwhile, protests demanding accountability have continued in Delhi, with demonstrators insisting that the Education Minister should take moral responsibility for the controversy. Despite the growing pressure, Dharmendra Pradhan has not announced any intention to resign and has defended the government's commitment to reforms and accountability.

The Central Government has also not made any official announcement regarding changes to the Union Cabinet. For now, Dharmendra Pradhan continues as the Education Minister while the political debate and public protests over the issue continue.