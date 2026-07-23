Jana Nayagan Twitter Review: Fans Call Vijay's Film a Mass Blockbuster

Jul 23, 2026, 08:55 IST
- Sakshi Post

Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay, has finally released in theatres, and the first reactions on social media are largely positive. Fans who watched the early shows have called the film a complete mass entertainer and praised Vijay's energetic performance.

Many viewers said Vijay is in "beast mode" throughout the film. His action scenes, emotional moments, and screen presence have received a lot of appreciation from fans.

One of the biggest highlights of the movie is Vijay's title card. As soon as his name appeared on the screen, theatres erupted with cheers and whistles. Since this is expected to be Vijay's final film before entering full-time politics, the moment became even more emotional for his fans.

Apart from Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju have also received praise for their performances. Fans have appreciated the action, music, and commercial entertainment in the film.

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan has opened to packed theatres and a strong response from audiences. While these are only early social media reactions, the film has started its box office journey on a positive note, with many fans calling it a potential blockbuster.


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Tags: 
Jana Nayagan
Vijay Thalapathy
Pooja Hegde
Mamitha Baiju
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