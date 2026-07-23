Jana Nayagan Twitter Review: Fans Call Vijay's Film a Mass Blockbuster

Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay, has finally released in theatres, and the first reactions on social media are largely positive. Fans who watched the early shows have called the film a complete mass entertainer and praised Vijay's energetic performance.

Many viewers said Vijay is in "beast mode" throughout the film. His action scenes, emotional moments, and screen presence have received a lot of appreciation from fans.

One of the biggest highlights of the movie is Vijay's title card. As soon as his name appeared on the screen, theatres erupted with cheers and whistles. Since this is expected to be Vijay's final film before entering full-time politics, the moment became even more emotional for his fans.

Apart from Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju have also received praise for their performances. Fans have appreciated the action, music, and commercial entertainment in the film.

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan has opened to packed theatres and a strong response from audiences. While these are only early social media reactions, the film has started its box office journey on a positive note, with many fans calling it a potential blockbuster.

#JanaNayagan First Half - A well packed engaging entertainer👌 - ThalapathyVijay & MamithaBaiju emotional bonding has well worked throughout, which is the soul 🫶

- ThalapathyVijay as usual blasts the screen with his Mass & screen presence😎

- Anirudh's emotional & Mass music… pic.twitter.com/fNRD6YlVZZ — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) July 23, 2026

#JanaNayagan First Half Review 🍿 - An Old School Mass Commercial Entertainer carried by the Massy Presence of #ThalapathyVijay..💥

- Thalapathy Vijay - One Man Show..⭐ Man aces Action, Emotion, Fun and Dance, keeping you entertained throughout..❣️🤝

- The Intro, Thalapathy… pic.twitter.com/BVxShmxMZM — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) July 23, 2026

#JanaNayagan First Half Review 🍿 A Pakka commercial entertainer filled with complete mass moments 🔥#Anirudh's Raavana Da BGM was🔥

Interval Fight & that Punch Dialogue from Thalapathy Vijay was full of Lit🥵#Thalapathyvijay #JanaNayakudu pic.twitter.com/XsTm3nvBg7 — Introvert_ (@introvert_lub) July 23, 2026