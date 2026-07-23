Varun Tej's Korean Kanakaraju Digital Rights Sold

Varun Tej's upcoming horror-comedy Korean Kanakaraju is generating strong buzz even before its theatrical release. Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the film has attracted attention for its unusual title and unique storyline, making it one of the most talked-about Telugu releases of the season.

With the film set to hit theatres worldwide on August 7, the makers have stepped up promotional activities while pre-release business discussions continue to gain momentum.

Digital Rights Sold for a Big Price

According to industry reports, the digital streaming rights of Korean Kanakaraju have been sold for around ₹15 crore.

This deal has reportedly helped the producers recover a significant portion of the film's budget even before its theatrical release. The strong non-theatrical business has placed the project in a financially comfortable position ahead of its release.

Focus Shifts to Theatrical Business

The makers are now looking to secure strong theatrical deals across the Telugu states.

Reports suggest that the team is aiming to earn ₹5 crore to ₹6 crore from the Andhra Pradesh distribution rights. In the Nizam region, the expected business is said to be around ₹4 crore, while the Ceded area is estimated to contribute nearly ₹1.5 crore.

Overall, the producers are reportedly targeting ₹10.5 crore to ₹11.5 crore through theatrical rights in the Telugu states.

Distributor Response Will Be Key

Although the film has generated good pre-release interest, it remains to be seen whether distributors will agree to the quoted prices.

The response is expected to depend largely on market confidence and the performance of Varun Tej's recent films. Industry observers believe the coming days will be crucial as theatrical deals are finalised before the film's release.

Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, Korean Kanakaraju combines comedy and horror in an entertaining package, and the makers are optimistic that its fresh concept will attract audiences when it arrives in cinemas on August 7.