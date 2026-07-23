Will Vijay's Jana Nayagan Create a ₹100 Crore Opening Record?

Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay, is gearing up for one of the biggest box office openings of 2026. With advance bookings witnessing an overwhelming response in India and overseas, trade experts believe the film has a strong chance of crossing the ₹100 crore mark worldwide on its opening day.

The film has already created a record with its pre-release business. Advance ticket sales have been exceptional, especially in Tamil Nadu, where many theatres reported sold-out first-day shows within hours of bookings opening. The movie has also registered impressive bookings in Karnataka, Kerala, and international markets.

Industry analysts say the excitement surrounding the film is driven by the fact that it is being promoted as Vijay's final film before focusing on politics. The emotional connection with fans has resulted in extraordinary demand, with exhibitors adding extra shows in several locations to accommodate audiences.

If the current trend continues, Jana Nayagan could become the first Indian film of 2026 to register a worldwide opening of over ₹100 crore. While the official first-day collections will be known only after the film's release, trade circles remain highly optimistic about its box office prospects.

Directed by H. Vinoth, the film features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, and Prakash Raj in key roles. Backed by strong advance bookings and massive fan anticipation, Jana Nayagan is expected to emerge as one of the biggest Tamil releases of the year.