Will Epic Take Ranabaali's Release Date?

Anand Deverakonda's upcoming romantic drama Epic may finally be heading to theatres in September, with industry reports suggesting that the film could take over the release slot originally planned for Vijay Deverakonda's Ranabaali.

Although there has been no official confirmation from the makers, the latest buzz has sparked interest among Telugu cinema fans.

Epic Reportedly Targeting September Release

Directed by Aditya Hasan, Epic stars Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya in the lead roles. The pair previously impressed audiences with Baby, raising expectations for their second collaboration.

The film was initially planned for a March release before being pushed to July. However, both schedules were postponed, leaving fans waiting for an official release date.

According to industry reports, the makers are now considering a September release for the romantic entertainer.

Ranabaali Delay Opens Up a Possible Release Window

The latest reports suggest that Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda, may not arrive on September 11 as originally planned.

The film is reportedly still in the shooting stage, while post-production work is also said to be taking longer than expected. If the project misses its scheduled release date, the vacant slot could become available for Epic.

Trade circles believe the producers are evaluating the opportunity to use the September 11 release window if it becomes available.

Busy August Release Calendar

Another factor behind the possible schedule change is the crowded August release calendar. Several major Telugu films are already lined up for release during the month, making it difficult for a mid-budget film to secure a favourable box office window.

Reports also suggest that the producers are currently prioritising the release of another project, Lenin, before focusing on Epic. Since both films share the same production banner, the release strategy is believed to be carefully planned.

Strong Expectations from the Lead Pair

Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya have built a strong fan following among young audiences following the success of Baby. Their reunion has generated considerable excitement, with Epic expected to feature an emotional love story.

Director Aditya Hasan is said to have focused on a relationship-driven narrative, while producer Naga Vamsi's recent success has further increased expectations for the project.

Industry observers believe Epic has the potential to perform well at the box office if it secures the right release date and receives strong promotional support.

For now, however, the September 11 release remains unconfirmed, and fans will have to wait for an official announcement from the makers.

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