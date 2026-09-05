Anand Deverakonda Calls Rashmika Mandanna ‘Vadina’ at Epic Trailer Launch

The trailer launch event of Epic, starring Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya, turned special with the presence of Rashmika Mandanna as the chief guest.

During the event, Anand spoke warmly about Rashmika and recalled how fans had earlier called her “Vadina” during the promotions of his film Baby.

Anand’s Special Words for Rashmika

Anand said he could not respond to the “Vadina” comments at the time, but now he can proudly call Rashmika his “Vadina.” He also praised her for always encouraging and supporting him.

The actor revealed that Rashmika recently messaged him after watching his promotional interviews. She reportedly appreciated his work and also asked if he was feeling stressed, showing her concern and support.

Anand said he feels lucky to have a supportive brother like Vijay Deverakonda and a caring “Vadina” like Rashmika.

About Epic

Directed by Aditya Hasan, Epic is described as a romantic comedy with emotional elements. Anand explained that the title does not mean a huge story. Instead, the film focuses on small and beautiful moments in relationships that can become memorable moments in life.

Anand also praised Vaishnavi Chaitanya for her performance and transformation in the film.

Epic is scheduled to release in theatres on September 11, 2026. Anand has described it as a breezy love story that also explores relationships, emotions and family bonds.