Telugu NRI Nissar Dies in Fatal Road Accident in USA

A Telugu-origin man named Nissar, who hailed from Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, has tragically died in a road accident in Little Rock, Arkansas, USA.

Nissar was an alumnus of Kent State University in Ohio. His sudden death has left his family, friends and members of the Indian community in the United States deeply saddened.

Friends and well-wishers expressed shock over Nissar’s untimely demise. They remembered him as a warm and caring person who was closely connected with his community.

His sudden passing has caused immense grief among his family and friends, who are now coping with the tragic loss.

Investigation Underway

Local authorities in Arkansas are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident. Further details about the crash are awaited.

Meanwhile, efforts are being made to support Nissar’s family and complete the necessary formalities to bring his mortal remains back to India.

The incident is another tragic reminder of the road accidents involving members of the Indian diaspora in foreign countries.