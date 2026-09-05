Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Check the Reportedly Confirmed Contestant List

The excitement around Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 is reaching its peak as the grand premiere is just around the corner. The upcoming season is set to feature a mix of celebrities and commoners.

Several celebrity contestants have reportedly been confirmed for the new season. The list includes Varshini Sounderajan, Krishnudu, Mukesh Gowda, Chaithra Rai, Temper Vamsi, Jabardasth Ram Prasad, Naresh Jabardasth and Adith Eswaran.

Who May Enter From Agnipariksha?

According to the latest reports, Mithilesh, Charan and Rajakumari are among the contestants expected to enter Bigg Boss Telugu 10. All three reportedly received three green signals during Agnipariksha.

Apart from them, names such as Rohith, Jhansi and Aman are also being discussed. Srushti and Shalini are reportedly among the other possible contestants.

However, the exact number of Agnipariksha contestants entering the Bigg Boss house has not yet been officially confirmed. Reports suggest that anywhere between five and ten contestants could get the opportunity.

Nagarjuna Returns as Host

Nagarjuna Akkineni is returning as the host of Bigg Boss Telugu 10. The new season will have a Dasavatharam theme, with the makers promising entertainment, drama, surprises and challenging tasks.

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Premiere Date

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 is scheduled to premiere on September 6, 2026, at 7 PM on Star Maa. The show will also be available for streaming on JioHotstar.

The daily episodes are expected to stream at 10 PM on weekdays and 9 PM on weekends.

With several popular names reportedly entering the house, viewers are eagerly waiting for the grand launch and the official announcement of the complete contestant lineup.