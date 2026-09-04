Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Here’s Who Is Reportedly Entering the House

The countdown to Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 has begun. The popular reality show is returning with a new set of contestants and an interesting celebrity-versus-commoners format.

According to the latest reports, several popular names from the Telugu entertainment industry are set to enter the Bigg Boss house this season.

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Contestants

The reported celebrity contestants include Varshini Sounderajan, Krishnudu, Temper Vamsi, Jabardasth Ram Prasad, Naresh, Mukesh Gowda, Chaitra Rai and Adith Eswaran.

The season is also expected to feature around five to six commoners. Some of them are reportedly being selected through the ongoing Bigg Boss Agnipariksha talent hunt.

Nagarjuna Returns as Host

Nagarjuna will once again host Bigg Boss Telugu. The upcoming season marks the show's 10th edition and is reportedly being planned around a Dasavataram theme.

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Premiere Date

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 will premiere on September 6, 2026, at 7 PM on Star Maa. The show will also be available for streaming on JioHotstar.

The official contestant lineup will be revealed during the grand premiere. With a mix of celebrities and commoners, the 10th season is expected to bring plenty of drama, tasks and entertainment.