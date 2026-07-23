Telugu Pan-India Movies of Prabhas, Jr NTR and Balakrishna Releasing in 2027

The Telugu film industry is witnessing a major reshuffle in release schedules, with several high-budget pan-India films now moving to 2027. Movies that were originally expected to release in 2025 or 2026 have reportedly been delayed due to extensive visual effects work, production schedules, and date adjustments.

As a result, 2027 is shaping up to be one of the biggest years for Indian cinema, with multiple star-studded releases expected to compete at the box office.

Prabhas' Spirit Locks March 2027 Release

One of the most anticipated films is Spirit, starring Prabhas and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

The action-packed cop drama was initially expected to arrive in 2026. However, due to Prabhas' packed shooting schedule, production was delayed. The makers have now officially confirmed that Spirit will have a worldwide theatrical release on March 5, 2027.

Jr NTR's Dragon Moves to June 2027

Another major release is Dragon, featuring Jr NTR and directed by Prashanth Neel.

The film's release date has been revised more than once, with the makers finally scheduling its release for June 11, 2027.

The project remains one of the most eagerly awaited action entertainers in Indian cinema.

Varanasi and Raaka Also Eye 2027

The ambitious film Varanasi has reportedly fixed April 7, 2027, as its release date.

Meanwhile, Raaka, a visual effects-heavy project, is expected to take more time to complete post-production. Although the makers have not officially announced a release date, industry reports suggest the film could arrive in December 2027.

NBK 111 May Also Be Delayed

The shooting of NBK 111, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, reportedly faced an unexpected setback after the actor sustained an injury during filming.

The film was initially planned as a Christmas release, but the delay in production has reportedly pushed its release towards 2027.

An official announcement regarding the revised release date is still awaited.

Sankranti 2027 Box Office Race Gets Bigger

The Sankranti 2027 festival season is also expected to witness a major clash at the box office.

Reports suggest that a multi-starrer featuring Venkatesh and Kalyan Ram, directed by Anil Ravipudi, is targeting the festive season.

The film is expected to face competition from Megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming project directed by Bobby, which is also aiming for a Sankranti release.

With several superstar films arriving in the same year, 2027 is expected to be one of the most competitive years ever for the Indian box office, offering movie lovers an exciting lineup of big-screen entertainers.

Also read: Varun Tej's Korean Kanakaraju Digital Rights Sold