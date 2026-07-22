July 23 Stock Market Holiday or not in India?

Many investors are searching to find out whether the Indian stock market will remain closed on Thursday, July 23, before planning their trades. If you're wondering whether tomorrow is a market holiday, here's the latest update.

Is the Stock Market Closed on July 23?

No. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) are expected to remain open on Thursday, July 23, as it is a regular trading day.

There are no nationwide festivals, public holidays, or special occasions scheduled on July 23 that would require the stock exchanges to remain closed. Investors can expect trading to continue as per the normal schedule.

Normal Trading Will Continue

Since July 23 is a regular business day, all market segments are expected to operate without any changes. Trading will be available in:

Equity shares

Equity derivatives

Currency derivatives (as per exchange timings)

Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB)

Other exchange segments following regular schedules

Trading hours are expected to remain unchanged.

Why Are Investors Checking for a Holiday?

Many traders verify the stock market holiday calendar before investing, particularly around festivals or long weekends. However, July 23 is not listed as a scheduled stock market holiday, making it a normal trading day for both NSE and BSE.

Should Investors Expect Any Closure?

As of now, there is no scheduled stock market holiday on July 23. Unless the stock exchanges issue an unexpected notification, all regular market activities are expected to continue without interruption.

Investors are advised to keep track of the official holiday calendar released by the NSE and BSE for future market holidays.

Overall, Thursday, July 23, is a regular trading day, and both the NSE and BSE are expected to remain open for normal trading operations.

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