Gold and Silver Prices Rise Today, July 23: Check City-Wise Rates

Gold prices in India remained rise on Thursday, July 23, 2026, with 22-carat gold trading around ₹1.35 lakh and 24-carat gold around ₹1.47 lakh per 10 grams in most major cities. Silver prices also remained unchanged in several markets. Buyers are advised to check the latest rates before making jewellery purchases, as prices may vary slightly due to local taxes and making charges.

According to the latest market rates, 24-carat gold is priced at around ₹1.47 lakh per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is around ₹1.35 lakh per 10 grams in most major cities. Silver is trading at ₹2.40 lakh per kg across most cities.

Gold Prices Today - July 23, 2026:

Chennai

22K Gold – ₹1,35,000

24K Gold – ₹1,47,280

Mumbai

22K Gold – ₹1,35,000

24K Gold – ₹1,47,280

Delhi

22K Gold – ₹1,35,150

24K Gold – ₹1,47,430

Kolkata

22K Gold – ₹1,35,000

24K Gold – ₹1,47,280

Bengaluru

22K Gold – ₹1,35,000

24K Gold – ₹1,47,280

Hyderabad

22K Gold – ₹1,35,000

24K Gold – ₹1,47,280

Kerala

22K Gold – ₹1,35,000

24K Gold – ₹1,47,280

Pune

22K Gold – ₹1,35,000

24K Gold – ₹1,47,280

Ahmedabad

22K Gold – ₹1,35,050

24K Gold – ₹1,47,330

Vijayawada

22K Gold – ₹1,35,000

24K Gold – ₹1,47,280

Visakhapatnam

22K Gold – ₹1,35,000

24K Gold – ₹1,47,280

Silver Prices Today - July 23,2026: