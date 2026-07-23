Gold and Silver Prices Rise Today, July 23: Check City-Wise Rates

Jul 23, 2026, 11:57 IST
- Sakshi Post

Gold prices in India remained rise on Thursday, July 23, 2026, with 22-carat gold trading around ₹1.35 lakh and 24-carat gold around ₹1.47 lakh per 10 grams in most major cities. Silver prices also remained unchanged in several markets. Buyers are advised to check the latest rates before making jewellery purchases, as prices may vary slightly due to local taxes and making charges.

According to the latest market rates, 24-carat gold is priced at around ₹1.47 lakh per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is around ₹1.35 lakh per 10 grams in most major cities. Silver is trading at ₹2.40 lakh per kg across most cities.

Gold Prices Today - July 23, 2026:

Chennai

  • 22K Gold – ₹1,35,000
  • 24K Gold – ₹1,47,280

Mumbai

  • 22K Gold – ₹1,35,000
  • 24K Gold – ₹1,47,280

Delhi

  • 22K Gold – ₹1,35,150
  • 24K Gold – ₹1,47,430

Kolkata

  • 22K Gold – ₹1,35,000
  • 24K Gold – ₹1,47,280

Bengaluru

  • 22K Gold – ₹1,35,000
  • 24K Gold – ₹1,47,280

Hyderabad

  • 22K Gold – ₹1,35,000
  • 24K Gold – ₹1,47,280

Kerala

  • 22K Gold – ₹1,35,000
  • 24K Gold – ₹1,47,280

Pune

  • 22K Gold – ₹1,35,000
  • 24K Gold – ₹1,47,280

Ahmedabad

  • 22K Gold – ₹1,35,050
  • 24K Gold – ₹1,47,330

Vijayawada

  • 22K Gold – ₹1,35,000
  • 24K Gold – ₹1,47,280

Visakhapatnam

  • 22K Gold – ₹1,35,000
  • 24K Gold – ₹1,47,280

Silver Prices Today - July 23,2026:

  • Chennai – ₹2,45,000
  • Hyderabad – ₹2,45,000
  • Mumbai – ₹2,40,000
  • Delhi – ₹2,40,000
  • Kolkata – ₹2,40,000
  • Bengaluru – ₹2,40,000
  • Kerala – ₹2,45,000
  • Pune – ₹2,40,000
  • Ahmedabad – ₹2,40,000
  • Vadodara – ₹2,40,000
  • Jaipur – ₹2,40,000
  • Lucknow – ₹2,40,000
  • Patna – ₹2,40,000
  • Bhubaneswar – ₹2,40,000
  • Vijayawada – ₹2,40,000
  • Visakhapatnam – ₹2,40,000

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