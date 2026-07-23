Hyderabad to Receive Light Rain Today, July 23, Says IMD

Residents of Hyderabad can expect another day of cloudy weather on Thursday, July 23, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light rain or drizzle in several parts of the city. The weather is expected to remain pleasant throughout the day, with moderate temperatures and gentle winds.

Light Rain Likely in Parts of Hyderabad

According to the latest IMD forecast, isolated areas of Hyderabad are likely to receive light showers or drizzle during the day. The cloudy conditions are expected to continue, offering some relief from warmer weather.

Temperature Expected to Stay Comfortable

The weather department has predicted a maximum temperature of around 31°C and a minimum of about 23°C for Hyderabad on July 23. These conditions are expected to keep the city's weather relatively comfortable compared to recent hotter days.

Moderate Southwesterly Winds Forecast

Surface winds are expected to blow from the southwest at speeds ranging between 8 and 12 kmph. While no severe weather has been forecast, occasional drizzle could make roads slippery, especially during peak travel hours.

Commuters Advised to Stay Prepared

People heading to work, school, or other outdoor activities are advised to carry umbrellas or raincoats as brief spells of rain may occur in different parts of the city. Motorists should also drive carefully on wet roads and keep track of local weather updates throughout the day.