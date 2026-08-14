Vishwanath And Sons Review and Rating

Vishwanath And Sons Review: Suriya Steals Show in a Clean Family Entertainer

Rating: 3.25/5

Plot

Sanjay Vishwanath, once an Olympic gold medal-winning shooter for India, has transformed his sporting success into a massive business empire. Now a billionaire in his 40s, he has built a life around work and ambition, remaining firmly single despite his mother’s repeated attempts to get him married.

His life takes an unexpected turn when he travels to the US and eventually returns to India with a baby boy born through surrogacy. Sanjay embraces fatherhood on his own terms, but everything changes when the child is diagnosed with a serious medical condition and urgently needs a bone marrow transplant.

With the child’s life hanging in the balance, Sanjay discovers that the surrogate mother could be the key to saving him. He travels back to the US, tracks her down and brings her to India, going beyond legal and social boundaries in his desperate attempt to protect his son.

Her arrival turns the Vishwanath household upside down. What begins as a relationship driven purely by medical necessity slowly develops into an unexpected emotional bond. As she grows closer to the child and becomes part of Sanjay’s family, old beliefs, relationships and priorities begin to change.

The story unfolds around how this unlikely woman finds a place in the Vishwanath family, how Sanjay’s relationship with her evolves, and how her presence brings love, warmth and a new meaning of family into their lives.

Analysis

Vishwanath And Sons takes a little time to find its rhythm, but once it gets going, the film turns into a refreshing family entertainer with a good balance of fun, emotion and warmth. The initial portions gradually build the story and characters, while the first half stays focused on the core plot. A few entertaining scenes and well-placed emotional moments keep the proceedings engaging and lead to a lively interval.

The second half is pretty impressive as the film gets deeper into the core story and emotional conflicts. The melodramatic portions work well within the narrative, while the subplots add value to the overall story. Though the fun factor is slightly lower compared to the first half, the emotional and dramatic portions keep the film moving in the right direction. As the film progresses towards the end, it gets better and more engaging.

The climax is one of the major highlights, bringing together the emotional threads effectively and giving the film a satisfying and memorable finish.

Suriya is undoubtedly the biggest strength of the film. He plays his age naturally and brings a charming, relatable and highly likeable quality to the character. His performance in the emotional portions is particularly effective, and he carries the film with ease. Mamitha Baiju and Radhika also deliver solid performances, fitting their roles perfectly and adding considerable warmth to the family drama.

Venky Atluri's dialogue writing is one of the film's biggest highlights. Several dialogues land beautifully, adding humour, emotion and personality to key scenes. The writing works particularly well in the character-driven moments. The music is adequate and blends well with the narrative.

Overall, Vishwanath And Sons delivers what it promises—a clean, warm and entertaining family drama. The refreshing first half, engaging second half, strong performances, effective dialogues and satisfying climax come together nicely. Most importantly, Suriya's charming screen presence keeps the film consistently likeable.

Verdict: A clean, warm and engaging family entertainer powered by a terrific Suriya, strong performances, effective dialogue writing and a satisfying climax. A good one-time watch for Suriya fans and family audiences.

Rating: 3.25/5