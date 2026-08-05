Vishal's Makutam Releasing on August 14, Trailer on August 7

Makutam is the 99th film produced under the Super Good Films banner. The movie stars Vishal as the lead actor and also marks his debut as a director. It is produced under the banner founded by the late RB Choudary. Anjali and Dushara Vijayan play the female leads.

The teaser and songs released so far have received a good response and increased excitement for the film. As the music promotions continue, the makers have shared a big update. They announced that Makutam will release in theatres on August 14, and the official trailer will be launched on August 7.

The film has already created high expectations since Vishal appears in different looks, it is his first film as a director, and GV Prakash Kumar's music has impressed audiences. With the release date now confirmed, the promotions are expected to become even bigger.

The cinematography is handled by Richard M Nathan and Abhinandan Ramanujam, while NB Srikanth is the editor. The film will have a grand theatrical release on August 14.