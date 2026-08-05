Breastfeeding: Your Baby's First Vaccine – Separating Facts from Myths

Every year, World Breastfeeding Week is observed from August 1 to 7 to raise awareness about the importance of breastfeeding. While most mothers understand that breast milk is the ideal food for newborns, many are still surrounded by myths, misinformation, and unnecessary anxiety.

In an exclusive interaction with Sakshi Post, Dr. Spandana Pasupuleti, Consultant Neonatologist and Pediatrician at Rainbow Children's Hospital, Hyderabad, explained why breast milk is often called a baby's "first vaccine," addressed common misconceptions, and shared practical advice for new mothers.

Breastfeeding: The Best Start to Life

According to Dr. Spandana, World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated to encourage mothers and families to understand that breastfeeding is the safest, simplest, and healthiest way to nourish a newborn.

"Breast milk provides a healthy start to life and remains the gold standard for infant nutrition," she said.

Why Is Breast Milk Called "Liquid Gold"?

Breast milk contains the perfect balance of:

Carbohydrates

Proteins

Healthy fats

Vitamins

Minerals

Hormones

Enzymes

Disease-fighting antibodies

Its composition naturally changes according to the baby's developmental needs, making it uniquely suited for every infant.

The antibodies present in breast milk strengthen a baby's immune system, reducing the risk of infections while supporting healthy brain development and overall growth.

Start Breastfeeding Within the First Hour

One of the most important recommendations is to initiate breastfeeding within one hour after birth, whether the delivery is normal or by Caesarean section.

Early skin-to-skin contact not only helps establish breastfeeding but also strengthens the emotional bond between mother and baby. Feeding should ideally continue every two hours during the newborn period.

Breastfeeding Benefits Mothers Too

Breastfeeding doesn't just benefit babies—it offers several advantages for mothers as well.

According to Dr. Spandana, breastfeeding:

Helps the uterus return to its normal size faster

Reduces postpartum bleeding

Supports healthy weight loss after pregnancy

Lowers the long-term risk of breast and ovarian cancers

Reduces the likelihood of developing Type 2 diabetes and hypertension

Breastfeeding also stimulates the release of oxytocin, the "feel-good hormone," which helps reduce stress, improves emotional well-being, and strengthens the mother-child bond.

"I Don't Have Enough Milk"—A Common Fear

Many new mothers worry that they are not producing enough milk, especially when babies cry frequently or relatives comment on the baby's feeding.

Dr. Spandana reassures mothers that true low milk production is much less common than perceived.

"Almost every mother produces enough milk. The key is frequent feeding every two hours and ensuring that the baby is latching properly," she explained.

A baby's healthy weight gain is the best indicator that breastfeeding is effective.

Mothers Need Care Too

Often, family members shower all their attention on the newborn while unintentionally overlooking the mother's emotional needs.

Dr. Spandana stresses that creating a stress-free environment is essential.

"When the mother is emotionally supported, well-rested, and cared for, breastfeeding naturally improves."

Family members should encourage mothers, help care for the baby, allow them to rest, and avoid adding unnecessary pressure or criticism.

Myth vs Fact: Does Bread Increase Milk Supply?

One widespread belief is that eating bread increases breast milk production.

Dr. Spandana calls this a complete myth.

"There is no scientific evidence that bread improves milk supply. Since bread is largely made from refined flour, butter, and sugar, it is not the ideal food for new mothers."

Instead, she recommends a balanced diet that includes:

Fresh fruits

Vegetables

Whole grains

Lentils and pulses

Eggs

Chicken

Paneer and other protein-rich foods

"There is no magical food that increases breast milk. A balanced diet is the real secret."

Hydration Matters

Another common myth is that mothers should avoid drinking too much water after delivery.

Dr. Spandana strongly rejects this belief.

Breastfeeding mothers should consume 2.5–3.5 litres of water daily to remain hydrated, as adequate fluid intake supports healthy milk production.

Don't Avoid Protein After Delivery

Many families restrict foods like dal and protein-rich meals fearing they may delay wound healing or cause pus formation after stitches.

According to Dr. Spandana, this is another misconception.

Protein is actually essential for tissue repair, especially after both normal delivery and Caesarean section. Restricting nutritious food only weakens the mother's recovery and may indirectly affect breastfeeding.

Can Mothers Continue Breastfeeding During Fever or Cold?

Yes.

If a mother develops a viral infection, cold, or fever, breastfeeding should usually continue.

Breast milk contains antibodies that help protect the baby from infections. Mothers may wear a mask while feeding if they have respiratory symptoms, but breastfeeding itself should not be stopped in most common viral illnesses.

Safe Storage of Expressed Breast Milk

For working mothers or those expressing milk, proper storage is important.

Dr. Spandana recommends:

Room temperature: Up to 4 hours in cooler weather and 1–2 hours during summer.

Refrigerator (4°C): Up to 3–4 days, though using it within 24 hours is ideal.

Freezer: Up to six months.

Frozen milk should be thawed gradually in the refrigerator or warmed in lukewarm water. It should never be boiled or heated in a microwave, as this may damage valuable nutrients.

Breast Milk Donation Saves Lives

Many premature babies depend on donated breast milk when their mothers are unable to produce enough milk.

Dr. Spandana explains that donor milk undergoes strict screening, testing, and processing before being stored in certified milk banks.

"Donating breast milk poses no health risk to mothers and can be life-saving for premature babies."

How Long Should Mothers Breastfeed?

The recommendation is clear:

Exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months—no water, formula, or other foods.

After six months, complementary foods should be introduced while continuing breastfeeding.

Breastfeeding may continue up to two years or beyond based on the mother and child's needs.

However, exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months remains essential for optimal growth and development.

The Takeaway

Dr. Spandana's message to mothers is simple:

"Breastfeeding is one of the greatest gifts a mother can give her baby. With family support, balanced nutrition, proper hydration, and a stress-free environment, most mothers can successfully breastfeed and give their babies the healthiest possible start in life."