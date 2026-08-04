The Silent Crisis Facing Young Men

Stress, poor diet, obesity, smoking and sedentary lifestyles are taking a toll on men's reproductive health. Experts say awareness and early intervention can make all the difference.

For decades, infertility was largely perceived as a women's health issue, while sexual health problems were often associated with ageing. But medical experts warn that this perception is outdated. Today, an increasing number of men in their twenties and thirties are seeking medical help for fertility issues, erectile dysfunction and declining reproductive health.

In an exclusive interaction with Sakshi Post, Dr. Harishankar, Senior Consultant Urologist and Andrologist at Poulomi Hospital, explains why male infertility is on the rise, the lifestyle habits silently damaging men's reproductive health, and the simple changes that can help reverse the trend.

Male Infertility Is No Longer Rare

According to Dr. Harishankar, infertility is becoming increasingly common among young couples, with male factors contributing to nearly half of all infertility cases.

"What was once considered an uncommon problem in young men is now seen routinely in clinical practice," he says. Studies over the past few decades indicate a steady decline in male reproductive health, making fertility an important public health concern rather than an isolated medical issue.

The Modern Lifestyle Is Working Against Men's Health

Doctors believe there is no single cause behind the growing infertility crisis. Instead, multiple lifestyle and environmental factors are combining to affect hormone levels, sperm quality and overall reproductive health.

Chronic Stress

Long working hours, financial pressures, career demands and constant mental stress disturb hormonal balance and negatively impact fertility.

Obesity and Sedentary Living

Weight gain has become increasingly common among young adults. Combined with prolonged sitting, lack of exercise and metabolic disorders, obesity significantly affects testosterone production and sperm health.

Smoking and Alcohol

Smoking damages sperm DNA, lowers sperm count and reduces sperm motility, while excessive alcohol disrupts hormone production and reproductive function.

Environmental Pollution

Exposure to environmental toxins and chemicals is another growing concern, with researchers linking pollution to declining sperm quality worldwide.

Has the Work-From-Home Culture Made It Worse?

According to Dr. Harishankar, the post-pandemic work-from-home culture has unintentionally encouraged unhealthy habits.

People are spending longer hours seated, exercising less, ordering more processed food, gaining weight and spending very little time outdoors. While remote work offers convenience, these lifestyle changes have created new health challenges—including reduced reproductive fitness.

The Biggest Barrier? Men Don't Seek Help

Perhaps the most worrying aspect is not the disease itself—but the reluctance to seek treatment.

Many men ignore symptoms because they believe sexual health problems are a normal part of ageing or because they feel embarrassed discussing intimate concerns.

Instead of consulting specialists, they often rely on internet advice, friends or over-the-counter medicines, delaying proper diagnosis and treatment.

The Hidden Dangers of Self-Medication

The market is flooded with products claiming to improve sexual performance and fertility.

However, Dr. Harishankar strongly cautions against taking medications without medical supervision.

Different patients require different treatments, and inappropriate medication may lead to complications such as prolonged painful erections, cardiovascular problems and worsening erectile dysfunction.

"Sexual health should be treated like any other medical condition—with proper diagnosis and evidence-based treatment," he advises.

Smoking, Alcohol and Pornography: A Dangerous Combination

Lifestyle habits continue to play a major role in declining male fertility.

Smoking and alcohol directly damage sperm quality, while excessive pornography consumption creates unrealistic expectations about intimacy and performance.

This often leads to anxiety, reduced confidence and psychological stress, which can themselves contribute to sexual dysfunction.

Doctors also warn against relying on health advice from social media, where misinformation frequently encourages self-diagnosis and inappropriate treatment.

Infertility Is a Couple's Issue—Not Just a Woman's Problem

One of the most common myths surrounding infertility is that women are usually responsible.

Medical evidence clearly shows otherwise.

Male factors contribute to nearly half of infertility cases, making simultaneous evaluation of both partners essential.

For couples under 35, medical evaluation is recommended after one year of unsuccessful attempts to conceive naturally. For women aged 35 and above, consultation should be sought after six months. A simple semen analysis often provides valuable information about sperm count, movement and quality.

Can Lifestyle Changes Improve Fertility?

The encouraging news is yes.

Since sperm production follows a natural cycle of nearly three months, positive lifestyle changes can gradually improve reproductive health.

Experts recommend:

Maintaining a healthy body weight

Exercising regularly

Eating a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins

Getting 7–8 hours of quality sleep

Quitting smoking

Limiting alcohol intake

Managing stress through yoga, meditation or regular physical activity

These habits not only improve fertility but also reduce the risk of diabetes, heart disease and other chronic illnesses.

Common Myths About Male Fertility

Many misconceptions prevent men from seeking timely treatment.

Myth: Infertility is always a woman's problem.

Fact: Male factors contribute to almost half of infertility cases.

Myth: Sexual problems are a normal part of ageing.

Fact: Persistent symptoms should always be medically evaluated.

Myth: Herbal supplements and online products are completely safe.

Fact: Many lack scientific evidence and may even delay proper treatment.

Myth: IVF is the only solution.

Fact: Many couples conceive naturally after lifestyle changes, medication or appropriate medical treatment. IVF is recommended only when clinically necessary.

Five Golden Rules for Better Reproductive Health

Dr. Harishankar recommends five simple but powerful habits every man should adopt:

Maintain a healthy weight.

Avoid smoking, excessive alcohol and recreational drugs.

Sleep well and manage stress.

Consult a qualified doctor instead of self-medicating.

Undergo regular health check-ups, especially when planning a family.

The Bottom Line

Male infertility is no longer a rare or age-related issue. It is increasingly linked to the way modern men live—long hours at work, poor eating habits, lack of exercise, stress, smoking and delayed medical consultation.

The good news is that many fertility problems are preventable and treatable. Early diagnosis, healthier lifestyle choices and timely medical care can significantly improve reproductive health and increase the chances of starting a family.

As Dr. Harishankar concludes:

"Take care of your overall health today. Healthy food, regular exercise, good sleep, avoiding smoking and alcohol, and timely medical consultation can protect not only your heart and body but also your reproductive health."