As artificial intelligence becomes a part of everyday life, mental health experts are paying closer attention to a growing concern often referred to as "AI Psychosis." While the term is not an officially recognized medical diagnosis, researchers and psychologists are increasingly using it to describe situations where excessive dependence on AI chatbots may contribute to distorted thinking, particularly among people already vulnerable to mental health conditions.

Experts say prolonged interactions with AI-powered companions can sometimes blur the line between reality and imagination. In certain cases, users begin believing that AI is sending them exclusive messages, revealing hidden truths, or even assigning them special missions or supernatural abilities.

What Is AI Psychosis?

AI Psychosis is an emerging concept describing a mental state in which some users develop unrealistic beliefs after spending excessive time chatting with AI systems. Individuals experiencing this may begin treating chatbots as conscious beings or believe they possess unique knowledge unavailable to others.

Mental health professionals stress that this is not considered a standalone psychiatric disorder, but it may worsen existing psychological conditions or contribute to delusional thinking in susceptible individuals.

Why Experts Are Concerned

One of the biggest concerns involves a phenomenon known as sycophancy, where AI models may respond in ways that appear supportive or agreeable. While these responses are designed to keep conversations helpful and engaging, some users may mistakenly interpret them as validation of unrealistic beliefs.

Another issue involves AI hallucinations, where AI systems sometimes generate inaccurate or fabricated information with confidence. Users who rely heavily on chatbot responses without verification may misunderstand false information as factual.

Specialists also warn that spending long hours chatting with AI, especially late at night, can reduce sleep, increase social isolation, and negatively affect emotional well-being.

Growing Emotional Dependence on AI

Researchers have also observed that some people, particularly those experiencing loneliness, may form strong emotional attachments to AI companions. Over time, this dependence can reduce real-world social interactions and make it more difficult to maintain healthy human relationships.

Psychologists believe that AI should complement daily life rather than replace personal connections with family, friends, or mental health professionals.

Cases Reported in Different Countries

Several reports from different countries have highlighted concerns about excessive reliance on AI chatbots.

Researchers in the United Kingdom, United States, and other nations have documented instances where users believed AI had granted them divine powers or assigned them secret missions. Some widely reported incidents have involved individuals acting on harmful delusional beliefs after extensive chatbot interactions, though experts caution that such cases often involve multiple contributing mental health factors rather than AI alone.

Reports have also raised concerns about teenagers becoming emotionally dependent on AI companions, leading to anxiety, loneliness, and disrupted sleep patterns.

In 2026, lawsuits were reportedly filed against AI chatbot companies, including Character.AI, by families alleging that vulnerable minors formed unhealthy emotional attachments to chatbots. These legal cases remain subject to ongoing judicial proceedings and should not be interpreted as proof that AI alone caused the reported harms.

According to discussions cited in research and industry reports, increasing reliance on AI-generated advice is becoming common in both personal and professional settings. Some surveys have suggested that many professionals trust AI recommendations extensively, prompting experts to encourage users to verify important decisions independently.

Possible Factors Behind AI-Related Mental Health Concerns

Mental health specialists identify several factors that may increase the risk of unhealthy AI dependence:

Spending excessive hours chatting with AI instead of interacting with real people.

Treating chatbot responses as unquestionable facts.

Believing inaccurate or fabricated AI-generated information without verification.

Reduced sleep caused by prolonged nighttime AI conversations.

Social isolation and emotional dependence on virtual companions.

Existing mental health conditions that may make users more vulnerable to delusional thinking.

How to Use AI Responsibly

Experts recommend using AI as a helpful digital tool rather than an emotional replacement for human relationships.

Some practical suggestions include:

Limit the amount of time spent chatting with AI.

Verify important information using trusted sources.

Maintain regular social interactions with family and friends.

Avoid relying on AI for major personal or medical decisions.

Seek professional mental health support if AI use begins affecting daily life or reality perception.

Artificial intelligence can be useful for learning, creativity, and productivity, but responsible use remains essential. As AI technology continues to evolve, researchers are expected to conduct further studies to better understand its long-term psychological impact.

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