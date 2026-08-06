Manam Chocolate Opens Unique Beverage Bar Inside Its Hyderabad Karkhana

Hyderabad has a new destination for chocolate lovers with the launch of the Manam Chocolate Beverage Bar at the award-winning Manam Chocolate Karkhana in Banjara Hills. Designed as a "bar within a bar," the new concept offers visitors a fresh and interactive way to enjoy Indian craft chocolate through a range of handcrafted beverages.

The Beverage Bar transforms chocolate into drinks prepared live in front of guests. Every beverage is made to order, allowing visitors to watch skilled Chocolate Beverage Baristas shake, stir, melt, churn and whip chocolate into a variety of hot and cold drinks.

A Personalized Chocolate Experience

The highlight of the new concept is the "Craft Your Own Beverage" experience. Guests can choose from a selection of craft chocolate couvertures, decide whether they want their drink hot or cold, and pick their preferred milk, including dairy and plant-based options such as oat, coconut, almond and soy.

The interactive experience encourages guests to taste different chocolates, learn about their flavour profiles and create a beverage that matches their personal preference. Drinks are prepared fresh within minutes while customers watch the process.

Celebrating Indian Craft Chocolate

The Beverage Bar showcases chocolate made from Indian cacao sourced mainly from West Godavari in Andhra Pradesh, along with award-winning cacao from Kerala. The menu features more than 24 beverages spread across five categories, highlighting the rich flavours and diversity of Indian craft chocolate.

Customers can enjoy classic hot chocolates, chocolate lattes, iced beverages, dessert-style shakes and dairy-free drinks, each designed to bring out the unique character of Indian cacao.

Signature Drinks on the Menu

The menu includes several signature creations. Hot beverage options feature drinks such as the Hazelnut Praline Latte, Cinnamon Spiced Chocolate and Chilli Milk Chocolate inspired by Guntur chilli.

Cold beverages include the Iced Tiramisu Latte and Date Iced Dark Chocolate, while the shake selection features Chocolate Chunk Cookie Shake, Cherry Cheese Shake and Salted Caramel Shake.

For those looking for dairy-free choices, the Beverage Bar offers plant-based drinks such as Blueberry Oat Iced Chocolate, Chakkarakeli Banana Iced Chocolate and Maple Pecan Hot Chocolate.

Pair It with Fresh Bakes

After collecting their drinks, guests can explore the Karkhana's retail section or visit the café to pair their beverages with freshly made pastries, brownies, cookies, viennoiserie and savoury snacks.

The Beverage Bar has been designed as an open, interactive space where customers can engage directly with the Chocolate Beverage Baristas while learning more about Indian craft chocolate.

A New Way to Enjoy Chocolate

Ruby Islam, Head of Product & Innovation at Manam Chocolate, said the Beverage Bar was created to offer more than just chocolate drinks.

"These are layered flavour experiences built around our craft chocolate couvertures. Almost every ingredient, from pralines to brownies and custards, is made in-house to create beverages that are playful, flavourful and uniquely Manam," she said.

Founder Chaitanya Muppala said the Beverage Bar reflects the company's belief that chocolate is more than a sweet treat.

"From sourcing cacao directly through our farming network to crafting our own couvertures, we oversee every step of the journey. The Beverage Bar gives people a new way to discover the versatility of Indian craft chocolate, with every sip celebrating the story of Indian cacao," he said.

With its interactive concept, customizable drinks and focus on Indian cacao, the Manam Chocolate Beverage Bar aims to offer visitors a unique chocolate experience that goes beyond traditional desserts and beverages.