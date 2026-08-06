Watch Anakapalli in Theatres from Aug 7: Sonu Sood

Anakapalli is a raw and rustic entertainer starring Vikram Sahidev, Sandhya Vasishta, and Tarak Ponnappa in the lead roles. Produced by Kandregula Naidu and Thrinadha Rao Nakkina under the Bhavya Sri Movie Makers and Nakkina Narratives banners, the film is directed by Khagesh Thammineeni. Kandregula Kumar Raja serves as the co-producer, while Thrinadha Rao Nakkina has not only provided the story and screenplay but also plays a pivotal role in the film. The movie is gearing up for release soon. As part of the promotions, a pre-release event was held in Anakapalli on Wednesday.

Speaking at the event, Sonu Sood said , "I am happy to be here for the Anakapalli event. It looks like Vikram, Tarak, and Sandhya have delivered excellent performances. Khagesh appears to have directed the film brilliantly. I request the people of Anakapalli to support this movie. I hope everyone watches Anakapalli in theatres and makes it a grand success."

Lagadapati Sridhar said, "Thanks to Sonu Sood garu for attending the Anakapalli event. He is a god-like figure to many people. I have already watched the film, and it has come out wonderfully. I will watch it once again with the audience in Anakapalli. Until now, Anakapalli was famous for its jaggery. From now on, producer Naidu garu will also become famous. Vikram, Tarak Ponnappa, and Sandhya have all performed exceptionally well. I shouldn't praise my son Vikram too much, but he has done a great job. Khagesh has directed the film brilliantly. Davzand's music will impress everyone. No film in the world has featured a twist like this. The movie will appeal not only to the youth but to audiences of all sections. We are also planning to release it in Tamil. A special show will be held in Anakapalli on August 7, and based on the response here, we will release the film on a grand scale afterward. Thanks to Thrinadha Rao garu, who has been instrumental in making this film happen."

Vikram Sahidev said, "Thanks to Sonu Sood garu for coming to support Anakapalli. Khagesh worked harder than all of us, and I hope he receives the success he truly deserves. It was a pleasure acting alongside Thrinadha Rao garu. We conceived this project two years ago. Since we shot extensively in Anakapalli, I too have become an Anakapalli boy. Indraja garu played my mother in the film and truly breathed life into her role. Naidu garu, Raja garu, and Thrinadha Rao garu have become like family to me. Anakapalli has given me a wonderful new family. Tarak Ponnappa is an outstanding actor, and it was a pleasure working with Sandhya. Davzand has delivered an exceptional background score. I hope audiences will watch our film in the theatres and enjoy it."

Thrinadha Rao Nakkina said, "My thanks to Sonu Sood garu and all my friends for attending the Anakapalli event. During my student days, I dreamed of staging plays in Anakapalli, but that wasn't possible then. Today, I feel happy to be here with a film that I have acted in and produced. I request everyone in Anakapalli to watch Anakapalli and enjoy it. Let's meet again at the success celebrations."

Producer Kandregula Naidu said , "I made this film for my father, but unfortunately, he passed away a few months ago. Wherever he is, I believe he is still with us. During the shoot, my father would be on the sets like an excited young boy. The entire town supported me when I chose Anakapalli as the film's title. I thank my mentor Dadi Jagan Prabhakar garu for standing by me throughout this journey. My heartfelt thanks also to Thrinadha Rao Nakkina, who has always been my strongest support."

Sandhya Vasishta said , "I am delighted that the Anakapalli event is being held in Anakapalli itself. My thanks to Sonu Sood garu for attending our event. I thank the director and producers for trusting me with the role of Ammu. Cinematographer Maya V beautifully presented all of us on screen. Davzand has composed wonderful music. My first scene in the film was with Tarak Ponnappa, and it was a pleasure working with Vikram. Along with a beautiful love story, our film also has an emotional family drama."

Dadi Jagan Prabhakar said, "My best wishes to the entire Anakapalli team. My younger brother Naidu worked extremely hard and invested wholeheartedly to produce this wonderful film. I hope all the people of Anakapalli watch the movie in theatres and make it a grand success."