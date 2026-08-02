Anakapalli Movie: Sonu Sood Unveils Drity Gangsters Lyrical Song

The makers of the upcoming action drama Anakapalli have released the film's latest mass number, "Dirty Gangsters," with actor Sonu Sood unveiling the lyrical video ahead of the movie's theatrical release on August 7.

Following the launch, Sonu Sood extended his best wishes to the entire team and expressed confidence that Anakapalliwould emerge as a successful film.

Starring Vikram Sahidev, Sandhya Vashishta, and Tarak Ponnappa in the lead roles, Anakapalli is directed by Khagesh Thammeneni and produced by Kandregula Naidu and Thrinadha Rao Nakkina under the Bhavya Sri Movie Makers and Nakkina Narratives banners. Kandregula Kumar Raja serves as the co-producer, while Thrinadha Rao Nakkina has also written the story and screenplay and plays a key role in the film.

The newly released "Dirty Gangsters" track offers a glimpse into the film's raw and rustic backdrop. Penned by KK, the energetic song is sung by Prithvi Chandra and EK, while music composer Davzand delivers a high-octane score that complements the film's intense action-packed setting. The lyrical video also showcases realistic visuals, rugged locations, and glimpses of action sequences, adding to the film's mass appeal.

The film's songs, teaser, and trailer have already generated a positive response on social media, building anticipation ahead of its release.

Anakapalli features cinematography by Maaya V and editing by Srikrishna Attaluri, while the dialogues are penned by Uday Bhagavatula. The action drama is slated for a grand theatrical release on August 7.