Was Mahesh Babu the First Choice for Ramayana? Truth Revealed

Ever since Ramayana was announced, the mythological epic has remained one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema. While the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, early speculation suggested that several actors, including Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, were being considered for the iconic role. However, the film's makers have now clarified that those reports were never true.

Producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari recently revealed that Ranbir Kapoor was their only choice for the role of Lord Ram from the very beginning. According to the filmmakers, there was never a backup plan or a list of alternative actors.

Speaking at a media interaction, Namit Malhotra explained that once the screenplay was completed, the team could only imagine Ranbir portraying Lord Ram. He said the production never prepared multiple casting options and intended to approach Ranbir first. Only if he had declined the offer would they have considered another actor.

Director Nitesh Tiwari echoed the same sentiment, saying there was no discussion about replacing Ranbir or shortlisting anyone else for the lead role. The clarification effectively puts an end to long-standing rumours that Mahesh Babu or other stars were in contention for the character.

Reacting to the revelation, Ranbir Kapoor jokingly remarked that the makers now had no other option left, drawing laughter from everyone present at the event.

The makers also spoke about the casting of Yash as Ravana. Namit Malhotra revealed that after the massive nationwide success of KGF: Chapter 2, the team met Yash in Los Angeles to discuss their vision for Ramayana. Impressed by the scale of the project and the depth of Ravana's character, Yash agreed to come on board. Besides playing the powerful antagonist, he also joined the project as one of its producers.

The ambitious film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, and Vivek Oberoi in important roles.

Mounted on a massive budget with cutting-edge visual effects and a grand cinematic scale, Ramayana is among the biggest Indian film projects currently in production. With the cast officially confirmed and speculation over the lead role finally addressed, excitement surrounding the epic continues to grow among movie lovers across the country.