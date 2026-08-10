Gaja Teaser Launched by Manchu Manoj

Presented by Chalamalasetty Sunil and produced by Dr. Maitri Sharan under the Satish Jai Films banner, ‘Gaja’ stars Satish Jai and Farnaz Shetty in the lead roles. Satish Jai is directing the film. Melody Brahma Mani Sharma has composed the music. The film is being released in Telugu by Mythri Movie Distributors LLP. The teaser of ‘Gaja’ was launched on Monday at a special event, which was attended by Manchu Manoj as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Manchu Manoj said, “Satish Jai has taken a bold step forward by taking on the responsibilities of hero, director and producer. Not many people have the courage to do something like this. I sincerely wish Satish great success for taking this brave step. The teaser of ‘Gaja’ is impressive. Mani Sharma garu has delivered a wonderful score. The film industry has no caste or lineage. Art has no caste or religion. There is no difference between filmmakers, audiences and the media; we are all lovers of cinema. Irrespective of whether a film is made by newcomers or established names, big or small, if the content is good, audiences will wholeheartedly embrace it. I wish ‘Gaja’ tremendous success.”

Satish Jai said, “I have given ‘Gaja’ the tagline ‘Guts Ka Baap’. For me, Guts Ka Baap is Manchu Manoj anna. Despite being extremely busy, he came here for me. I wrote this story by thinking like an audience member. Everyone worked extremely hard for this film. I believe the teaser of ‘Gaja’ will impress everyone. This is only a sample; the film is going to be much more exciting. Every scene will be engaging. I thank everyone who supported us throughout this journey.”

Farnaz said, “I would like to thank everyone who gave me the opportunity to be part of ‘Gaja’. This film is going to be wonderful. We are confident that the audience will thoroughly enjoy it.”

Producer Maitri Sharan said, “Thank you to Manoj sir for coming here and supporting us. Sunil garu has been a strong pillar of support for us. Our co-producers have extended tremendous support. Jagadish’s camera work has come out wonderfully. Farnaz has delivered a great performance. My husband Satish Jai is the soul of this film. Jai is extremely passionate about cinema. He took up everything on his shoulders, from writing and direction to production. His contribution can be seen in every craft of the film. Mani Sharma garu has given us an outstanding score. A lot of hard work goes into making a film, involving numerous people. This is only the teaser, and there is a lot more content coming ahead. I request everyone to watch our film in theatres and support us.”

Chalamalasetty Sunil said, “I have known Satish Jai for many years. Making a film as a hero, director and producer is not an ordinary achievement. Satish has handled every responsibility wonderfully, and I wish him great success.”

Seven Hills Satish said, “The teaser of ‘Gaja’ is fantastic. Thank you to Manoj bhayya for coming here and supporting us. The title is ‘Gaja’, and once the film releases, Satish will make everyone tremble with excitement. I know how hard Satish has worked throughout this journey. Mani Sharma garu has delivered next-level music. I have already watched the film. Satish will impress everyone as both a hero and director. A new hero and director are entering the industry with this film. I sincerely wish the audience makes ‘Gaja’ a blockbuster.”

Madhu Sudhan said, “Satish is a good friend of mine. I wish everyone embraces and supports ‘Gaja’.”

Co-producer Padmanabha Reddy said, “This is the first event for ‘Gaja’. Thank you to Manoj garu for attending our teaser launch event. Satish has visualised this film on another level. I strongly believe that this film will achieve great success.”

Mittapalli Surender said, “I thank Maitri garu and hero-director Satish garu for giving me the opportunity to write all the songs for ‘Gaja’. I have immense admiration for Mani Sharma garu. It is a privilege to write songs under his musical direction.”

Cinematographer Jagadish said, “‘Gaja’ has been a wonderful journey. The teaser is only a sample of what is in store. I thank everyone who supported me throughout this journey.”