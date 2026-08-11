Is Rashmika All Set to Join Vijay Deverakonda's Ranabaali Shoot?

Rashmika Mandanna is reportedly preparing to return to work after recovering from an injury. The actress is expected to join the shooting of Ranabaali, the upcoming film starring her husband, Vijay Deverakonda.

Rashmika recently suffered an injury, which led to a temporary break from her professional commitments. She is now said to be getting ready to resume shooting and support Vijay’s project.

Ranabaali has already generated considerable interest among Telugu cinema audiences, with Vijay Deverakonda playing the lead role. The film is among his upcoming projects and is currently progressing with its production activities.

Rashmika’s reported involvement in the shoot has also caught the attention of fans, particularly because of her personal connection with Vijay. The couple, who married earlier this year, continue to attract significant attention whenever they appear together or are associated with each other’s projects.

Meanwhile, Ranabaali is expected to reveal more details about its cast, storyline and release plans as the makers continue with the shoot. Fans will be keen to see Vijay in his next big-screen outing and Rashmika’s return to sets is another development generating buzz around the project.

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