Will Sukumar Break His Heroine Sentiment for His Next Film?

Director Sukumar is gearing up for his next big project with Ram Charan, and the film is already creating a lot of buzz. While the script is said to be finalized, the makers have now started discussions about the cast, especially the female lead.

According to industry reports, Rashmika Mandanna is one of the top choices to play the heroine opposite Ram Charan. If she is finalized, it will mark the first on-screen pairing of Ram Charan and Rashmika, a combination that many fans are excited to see.

However, Rashmika's casting could also be significant for another reason. Throughout his career, Sukumar has never repeated the same heroine in different films. From Arya to Pushpa, he has always introduced a fresh leading lady for each new project.

Although Rashmika appeared in Pushpa and Pushpa 2, the second film was a continuation of the same franchise. If Sukumar signs her for his upcoming film with Ram Charan, it would be the first time he has worked with the same heroine in two different projects.

Meanwhile, Rashmika is reportedly being selective about her upcoming films. She is said to be focusing on big-budget commercial entertainers and strong female-oriented roles, making her one of the most sought-after actresses in Telugu cinema.

Since Ram Charan's film is expected to be a high-profile project, reports suggest Rashmika may be interested if an official offer comes her way. However, neither the actress nor the filmmakers have confirmed the casting.

For now, fans are eagerly waiting for an official announcement to see whether Sukumar sticks to his long-standing casting pattern or breaks it by bringing Rashmika Mandanna on board for his next film.