Prabhas' Kalki 2 Opens Casting Call for Fresh Talent

The much-awaited Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2 is once again making headlines, this time with an interesting casting opportunity. The makers of the sci-fi franchise have reportedly opened a casting call, inviting aspiring actors to audition for roles in the upcoming film.

The casting announcement has caught the attention of movie enthusiasts and aspiring performers who are eager to become part of the Kalki Cinematic Universe. The franchise, led by Prabhas, has already created a strong fan following following the success of the first installment.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD introduced audiences to a futuristic world blending science fiction with Indian mythology. The sequel is expected to take the story forward while expanding the universe with new characters and developments.

Prabhas is set to return as Bhairava, while Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan are also associated with the sequel. The film is being produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.

The casting call has added another layer of curiosity around Kalki 2, particularly among young actors hoping to get an opportunity in a major pan-Indian project. More details about the audition process, characters and the new additions to the cast are expected to be revealed by the makers.

With production already underway, expectations remain high for the sequel. Fans are now waiting for further official updates about the film's cast, storyline and release plans.