Will Prabhas' 'Fauzi' Arrive in Theatres This December?

Prabhas' upcoming period action film Fauzi is progressing rapidly, with the makers working on multiple schedules to complete the remaining shoot. The film, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, is currently being filmed at different locations in Hyderabad to keep production on track for its planned December release.

According to the latest reports, two shooting units are working simultaneously to speed up the production. While one unit is filming important scenes, another is handling action sequences and other portions of the movie. This approach is expected to help the team wrap up shooting on time.

Fauzi stars Prabhas in the lead role, with Imanvi playing the female lead. The film is set against the backdrop of British-era India and promises a mix of action, drama, and emotion. It is one of Prabhas' most-awaited projects after the success of his recent films.

The makers are aiming to complete the remaining work over the next few months so that post-production can begin without delay. If everything goes as planned, Fauzi is expected to arrive in theatres in December 2026, giving fans another big-screen entertainer from the Rebel Star.