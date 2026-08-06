Is Shah Rukh Khan Making a Cameo in Allu Arjun's Raaka?

Rumours about Shah Rukh Khan making a cameo in Allu Arjun's upcoming film Raaka have been circulating on social media for the past few weeks. The reports created excitement among fans who were eager to see the two stars share the screen.

However, the latest industry buzz suggests that these rumours are not true. According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan is not playing a cameo role in Raaka. The makers have not made any official announcement regarding his appearance in the film.

Directed by Atlee, Raaka is one of the biggest upcoming Indian films. It stars Allu Arjun in the lead role, while Deepika Padukone plays the female lead. The film is being made on a grand scale with high production values.

Although fans may be disappointed by the latest update, excitement for Raaka remains high. Audiences are now eagerly waiting for the makers to reveal more official updates about the film in the coming months.