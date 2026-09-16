Will Prabhas’ Fauzi Be Postponed From December to January?

Prabhas’ much-awaited period action film Fauzi may not arrive in theatres as planned in December. The film was earlier expected to release on December 3, 2026, but the latest reports suggest that the makers are considering postponing it.

The film, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, reportedly still needs considerable CGI and post-production work. Although Prabhas is expected to complete his portions by November, the director is said to be taking additional time to ensure the final output is ready.

According to the latest buzz, the makers are considering January 26, 2027, as the new release date. Since the film is set against the backdrop of the pre-Independence period, a Republic Day release could suit the movie's theme.

A January release could also give the film the advantage of the Republic Day holiday. However, the change could also affect the film's OTT and distribution plans.

For now, the makers have not officially announced any change in the release date. Fans will have to wait for an official update regarding the final theatrical release of Fauzi.