DC Box Office Collection Day 3: Lokesh Kanagaraj Film Crosses ₹20 Crore

Director Arun Matheswaran’s latest action drama DC is making a strong impression at the box office. Featuring Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles, the film recorded a healthy opening weekend in India, according to trade estimates.

The movie reportedly earned around ₹9.55 crore net in India on Sunday, its third day. On Saturday, DC is said to have collected approximately ₹7 crore net. With these numbers, the film’s three-day domestic net collection has reportedly reached ₹20.95 crore. Its India gross is estimated at around ₹24.11 crore.

DC Box Office: Tamil Version Leads Collections

The Tamil version of DC has emerged as the biggest contributor to the film’s domestic earnings. On Sunday, the movie reportedly earned around ₹6.60 crore net in Tamil, while the Telugu version collected approximately ₹2.30 crore. The Hindi version is estimated to have added around ₹65 lakh.

The film has also been performing in overseas markets. DC reportedly earned nearly ₹2.25 crore overseas on its third day, taking its overseas gross to around ₹7.75 crore so far.

Combining its India and international earnings, the action drama has reportedly recorded a worldwide gross collection of approximately ₹31.86 crore after three days.

Lokesh Kanagaraj Wins Praise For His Performance

Apart from its box-office numbers, DC has also generated attention for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s acting performance. Known primarily for his work as a filmmaker, Lokesh appears as Devadas in the movie.

His performance has received positive reactions, with audiences appreciating his transition from director to lead actor. Wamiqa Gabbi, who plays Chandra, has also earned praise for her role.

Sanjana Krishnamoorthy is another important member of the cast, appearing as Parvathi.

With a solid first weekend and encouraging responses to its lead performances, DC will now be looking to maintain its momentum during the weekdays. The coming days will determine whether the film can turn its promising opening into a sustained theatrical run.

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