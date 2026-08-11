Thriller Merangi Junction Based on Real Incidents, Shoot Completed

Promotional activities for the upcoming investigative thriller Merangi Junction have gained momentum as the makers completed major filming schedules and entered post-production. Presented by Master Divyansh under the Yuvan Touring Talkies banner, the film features Shakalaka Shankar in the lead role alongside Sahithi Dasari, Vineetha Kandala, Sampath, Prabhakar, and Radha Kohinoor.

Written and directed by Shiva Ganesh, the project is jointly bankrolled by Ravi Krishna Gollu, Rajesh Gangunayuni, Peddinti Mohana Rao, Chokkapu Ramulamma, and Seera Ganapathi Naidu.

The production team completed talkie filming along with two song sequences across a continuous 47-day schedule. With only one song and an action sequence remaining, the film has officially transitioned into post-production to lock its final cut.

Speaking about the narrative, the makers shared that Merangi Junction is rooted in real incidents occurring near the Odisha border in a town named Merangi. Shakalaka Shankar portrays an intense police officer stationed in an agency area, delivering a grounded performance designed around realistic investigation techniques.

The film promises a gripping screenplay packed with unexpected turns from the opening scene to the climax. Music composer Ajay Patnaik has delivered key tracks, including the title song and a melody titled Neela Veni. Cinematographer Kiran Chebroolu captures the rugged agency landscapes to complement the suspenseful tone.

With post-production work underway, the makers plan to release Merangi Junction in theatres in the final months of 2026.